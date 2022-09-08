Instead of starting school Thursday, Jonathan Martinez was buried Wednesday.
The 5-year-old boy who was “always laughing and smiling” was run over and killed by a driver who kept going in East Elmhurst a week ago.
Jonathan was walking with his father and two of his siblings across 100th Street at McIntosh Street a little before 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 when he was hit and dragged by a pickup truck making a turn, according to the NYPD and video released first by the media and then the department. The truck, a white Dodge Ram, had been going north on McIntosh and made the hairpin turn onto southbound 100th, the department reported.
Jonathan was crossing the street hand-in-hand with his family when he was struck, the video shows. The vehicle continued down 100th Street as the boy’s father, Richard, tried to flag down the driver.
Jonathan was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and pronounced dead.
His family lives two blocks away from the scene of his death at 27-50 McIntosh, police said.
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash and police are seeking the driver.
A GoFundMe page was set up to aid Jonathan’s family with funeral expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/3q3oj2C.
The organizer, Cynthia Calle, said:
“Jonathan was the sweetest and brightest boy. He was only five years old. He loved singing and dancing and worshiping the lord. He loved all Spider-Man and car toys. His best friends were his brother Joel, Joshua and his sister Joanna. He adored his parents.
“Jonathan was [so] excited for school that he had everything ready. He was always laughing and smiling. His personality lightened up the whole room and filled all of our hearts. His family, friends and church will forever miss Jonathan.
“We do not want his parents to worry about funeral cost at any sort. We are asking if you can kindly help this family who is undergoing a tragedy. No money can ever console the aching heart of a mother and father and nothing could bring back our little boy but it will help [them] be able to give him the greatest farewell. Any donations [are a] blessing. Thank you all and God bless you.”
The effort had raised $11,300 by 3:30 p.m. Friday, with a goal of $20,000. It had $27,861 by press time Wednesday.
“I personally don’t know the family, however my condolences, support and prayers go out to the family,” contributor Milagritos Blackshaw wrote on the page. “May God give you comfort, peace and strength in this difficult time. Jonathan is so cute, he is Gods angel.”
A candlelight vigil organized by the 115th Precinct’s community affairs division was held the day after the crash at the site where it happened. Among those attending were state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), Community Board 3 Chairman Frank Taylor and former lawmaker Hiram Monserrate, as seen in photos posted to the GoFundMe page by contributor Christopher Leon Johnson.
“Jonathan was a happy 5-year-old getting ready to go back to school,” Ramos said on Twitter. “He was deeply loved by his family and community. We mourned with his family at tonight’s vigil and vow to keep fighting for accountability.
“Traffic violence is preventable. If you drive, please take heed.”
The truck that hit Jonathan is a four-door Ram 1500. As seen in the video posted by Quigley, it has black rollbars in the bed, which also has a black cover. Atop the rollbars are two lights. White letters outlined in black on the rear fenders say “Rebel” above two short, broad black stripes, while “Ram” is printed in large black letters on the tailgate. The “4x4” characters indicating four-wheel drive appear on the top right of the tailgate.
Police released photos showing they had found the truck last weekend. It had a rear license plate from New Jersey with the number 128563E. The NYPD press office declined to say where it was found when asked.
Safety advocates said Jonathan’s death demonstrates that more needs to be done about the carnage on the streets.
“Thirty-eight people died in traffic crashes in July, including 11 pedestrians — the highest toll for any month since the beginning of Vision Zero in 2014,” Streetsblog writer Eve Kessler reported Sept. 2. “As of Aug. 31, the city had matched the exact traffic death toll of 2021, the bloodiest year since 2014, with 173 killed, according to the Department of Transportation’s preliminary numbers.”
Twitter user AJPrincipato posted a closeup of the crash site from Google Maps that showed multiple circular tire track markings from people doing donuts.
“The tire tracks visible in google maps also tell you about what goes on in the intersection,” he said. “It’s [a] huge expanse of empty asphalt.”
