Hit-and-run kills South Ozone Park pedestrian

Police found a victim of a hit-and-run lying dead on South Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park on Thursday evening.
Upon responding to a 911 call around 10 p.m. on Thursday, officers discovered the 24-year-old woman lying unconscious in the street with severe head trauma, according to an NYPD report.
EMS responders took the victim to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad said the woman was attempting to cross the eastbound section of the road about 1,000 feet west of Linden Boulevard when an eastbound vehicle struck her and fled the scene.
“Speed limit is 35 mph but cars always go much faster. Pedestrian crossing continues despite lack of pathway way or stop sign. This was bound to happen,” wrote Ann Santa Inés on the the Ozone Park Residents Block Association Facebook group.
There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
The identity of the deceased was withheld pending proper family notification.
So far the NYPD does not have any witnesses of the collision. Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-8477 or for Spanish, 1 (888) 577-4782. The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
