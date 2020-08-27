Black Lives Matter protesters rallied outside New York City Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch’s Bayside home Aug. 20 to condemn the union’s recent endorsement of President Trump in his re-election bid.
“It was something we had been planning for a while because the PBA helped protect their officers when [charged with complaints] for excessive force or misconduct,” Jessica, founder of the Bayside BLM activist group, told the Chronicle, opting to leave out her surname. “But when they officially put out their endorsement, it was a slap in the face. That’s when we decided to press with the call to action.”
The demonstration was kept under wraps until Thursday evening — participants had to reach out to the group’s Instagram page for further details. Despite the organizers’ attempts to keep the event a secret, the information was leaked to the police, who showed up to the Auburndale Long Island Rail Road station, the protesters’ meeting place, and followed them to Lynch’s 203rd Street and 50th Avenue home.
The demonstration, which had been conducted silently and succinctly — the protesters made a point to only march on the sidewalk so as to not disturb traffic — became more chaotic when it reached the PBA president’s home, which was blocked by steel barricades and dozens of uniformed officers, restricting the protest to the street corner.
The dozens of protesters broke their silence to voice their dismay at the union’s Aug. 14 decision to endorse Trump, a move that marks the first presidential endorsement ever made by the PBA.
“For the PBA to endorse a president whose exact words were, ‘Don’t be too nice’ when making arrests and whose entire platform is driven by racist and xenophobic propaganda is an absolute disgrace ... History has its eyes on you, Mr. Lynch,” the activist group later released in a statement.
In addition to the endorsement delivered by the union’s president of 21 years, the activists also denounced Lynch’s opposition to police reform efforts, including policies passed in recent months in response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations — Lynch said that the City Council’s decision to slash the NYPD’s budget by $1 billion would plunge the city into “lawlessness” and lead to higher crime rates. In other statements, Lynch referred to the calls for police reform as an assault on the agency and as an attempt to restrict police officers’ rights.
Lynch released a statement of his own following the demonstration: “New York City police officers will protect your right to protest wherever it can be done safely and legally, including in front of my house. But these protestors should realize they are wasting their time. Their campaign of harassment and intimidation might have the politicians running scared, but it will have zero impact on the PBA.”
Lynch did not appear at any point during the demonstration.
“The biggest outcome of the night was Lynch’s response, where he basically stated that he won’t be intimidated, but I found that ironic considering he had 20 to 30 police officers standing on the front of his house protecting him,” said Jessica.
