The Queens Historical Society is hosting its 24th Annual Art and History Contest, which is open to all third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students in Queens.
Participants should pick a favorite historic site or prominent personality from Queens, such as a library branch or singer. They will use references, conduct research and explore the subject’s history.
The building, site or person should be drawn or painted on a separate, 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of paper. Another sheet with one paragraph that states the name of the subject, its history and the reason it was chosen should be paper-clipped to the back of each drawing. Participants should make sure to use school headings.
Note that submitted work becomes the property of the Queens Historical Society, and enters its archive and collections.
Every entrant is asked to include a $1 donation to the Queens Historical Society, though that is not required.
The deadline to submit is Nov. 6.
For more information, and directions on how to submit, visit bit.ly/2ZPV3CJ.
