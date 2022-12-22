A Richmond Hill restaurant and a Woodhaven funeral home have made it onto the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.
Earlier this month, state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) presented George Russo, owner of Villa Russo, and Annmarie and Paul Rudolph, of N. F. Walker Funeral Home of Queens, with Senate citations signifying their acceptance onto the registry.
The program is administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, and highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history, according to the Parks Department. It also provides educational and promotional assistance “to ensure their continued viability and success.”
Nominations to the registry must be sponsored by an elected official. A map of all the businesses can be viewed on the Parks website.
Villa Russo is a family-owned event venue that started out as a pizzeria more than 65 years ago. Over the years, the Russo family built their business into a full-service restaurant and catering business, building a banquet hall next to the restaurant in 1975.
Walker Funeral Home was founded in 1899 and run by the Walker family until 1983. Paul Rudolph Sr. and his family took over the business in 1983.
“These local, family-owned businesses, which I have known my whole life, have been serving their community for decades and deserve to be recognized for their longevity and commitment to their communities,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement.
“It was my privilege to present George Russo of Villa Russo and Annmarie and Paul Rudolph of N. F. Walker Funeral Home with their listing on the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. I wish them much more success in the years to come!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.