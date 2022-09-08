The wife of the accused “Duck Sauce Killer” was indicted on weapons charges Thursday for possessing guns allegedly in her home in connection with the April 30 murder of food delivery man Zhiwen Yan in Forest Hills.
But the attorney representing Dorothy Hirsch is accusing the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz of leaving key evidence out of its presentation to the grand jury, evidence he believes would have benefited his client, including that she was a domestic violence victim at the hands of her late husband.
Dorothy Hirsch, 63, a nurse from Briarwood, was charged with nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and a single count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition.
Hirsch’s late husband, Glenn Hirsch, had been charged with stalking and shooting Yan on a Forest Hills street as he made deliveries for the Great Wall Chinese restaurant.
Glenn Hirsch was arrested June 1. One day later law enforcement allegedly seized eight guns and ammunition from Dorothy Hirsch’s home from a closet she and her attorney say was for her estranged husband’s exclusive use.
“As alleged, the defendant was found in possession of a cache of illegal weapons,” Katz said in a press release from her office on Friday. “These deadly guns, which were recovered in an apartment that she alone owns and occupies, pose an inherent danger to countless nearby residents and the community at large. My office will continue its relentless pursuit of illegal firearms that put Queens residents in harm’s way. The defendant has been indicted.”
Glenn Hirsch, out on $500,000 bail, shot himself to death prior to a scheduled court hearing on Aug. 5. In his rambling suicide note, he said Dorothy Hirsch was completely innocent of the charges. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
The guns, according to Katz’s office, included a .357 Magnum revolver; a .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol; a .38-caliber revolver; a .380 semiautomatic pistol; a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol; and three 9 mm semiautomatic pistols.
“The defendant’s late husband, who was prosecuted for gunning down the victim, was allegedly seen parking in front of [Dorothy Hirsch’s] 84th Road residence immediately following the murder,” Katz’s press release said. “Records indicate that defendant Dorothy Hirsch is the sole owner and occupier of the residence where the weapons were found.”
Attorney Mark Bederow, who is defending Dorothy Hirsch, assailed the DA’s Office in a telephone interview on Friday, accusing prosecutors of “cherry-picking” the evidence it presented to the grand jury.
“The press release is more noteworthy for what materials it omits for the reader than what it tells the reader,” he said.
Bederow said the DA’s Office “knows, and refused to tell the grand jurors” that some of the guns discovered in the closet at Dorothy Hirsch’s home had been linked forensically to Glenn Hirsch by his DNA, and that some of the guns had serial numbers matching gun cases found in Glenn Hirsch’s home.
He asserts that the jurors were not told that the closet was for Glenn Hirsch’s exclusive use, and that he possessed a key to the apartment “and could come and go as he pleased.”
“The press release tends to suggest that there’s just guns in her house, therefore she possessed them knowingly, case closed,” Bederow said. “That is a simplistic description of what has happened here.”
Bederow said the grand jurors “presumably” were not told that the guns were stored in black garbage bags that were not see-through and packed in ways that would not have let his client see that they contained firearms. He said the packaging was much the same as many of Glenn Hirsch’s belongings in his own apartment.
“There’s no way to indicate what’s in there,” he said. “So there is substantial evidence that these guns exclusively belonged to Glenn and there is no evidence that they belong to Dorothy in the sense that she knew that they were in a closet that she was allowing Glenn to use for overflow storage in the same manner that he stored the rest of his junk.
“The prosecution refused to tell the grand jury that Dorothy has been a victim of domestic violence from Glenn and refused to give us evidence of that, which we said would support her defense, and they had the gall to say that that’s not relevant. And that’s a very troubling way to treat a victim of domestic violence.”
A spokesperson for Katz’s office said in a subsequent email that all their statements on the matter were included in the press release.
Glenn Hirsch had a long and allegedly troubled history with the Great Wall, dating at least back to last fall when he became incensed that a food order he received did not come with what he considered to be enough duck sauce.
He allegedly returned to the restaurant on multiple occasions to threaten the staff. He was accused of threatening restaurant personnel with a gun last January.
Yan, 45, of Elmhurst, was married with three children. He became a popular and beloved figure in Forest Hills and surrounding neighborhoods for his pleasant demeanor.
The charges against Glenn Hirsch included the prosecutors’ allegation that he drove around the block where the Great Wall restaurant is located several times on the night of April 30 until he saw Yan emerge with his deliveries.
Hirsch was accused of driving up behind Yan and getting out of his car at the intersection of 67th Drive and 108th Street before shooting him once in the chest.
A GoFundMe page set up by Yan’s wife, Kunying Zhao, has raised more than $221,000 for the family. It can be found at bit.ly/3ARRIBY.
Bederow is urging people to recognize that Dorothy Hirsch is not Glenn Hirsch.
“She has nothing to do with the so-called Duck Sauce Killer case and like anyone else feels terrible about what happened to Mr. Yan,” he said.
“And whether Glenn committed that awful crime or not, people were denied justice when that case ended by there not being a public trial so that everyone could have had that play out,” Bederow added. “But justice is not served for anyone by shifting attention and coming after an innocent woman because her name just happens to be Hirsch as well.”
Professor Joseph Giacalone of John Jay College of Criminal Justice is a retired NYPD detective sergeant and former commander of the Bronx Cold Case Squad.
He told the Chronicle that it is neither illegal nor uncommon for a prosecutor to play hardball in similar situations.
He also said it almost certainly is not without reason.
“It’s not unusual that the police or a prosecutor would use leverage to try and get information from them,” Giacalone said. “But probable cause is needed to charge them, and since this is coming directly from the district attorney, he or she, whoever the assistant district attorney is, has probable cause, because you’re dealing with lawyers already.
“It’s not like the police could make a mistake here. This comes directly form the district attorney, as far as I’m concerned ... It could have been leverage [against Glenn Hirsch] immediately, but there’s other evidence that maybe they discovered, or could prove that she knew about this.”
While he said that comments from a defense attorney have to be taken with a grain of salt, “his or her job is to do exactly what they’re doing.
“That’s why you have to follow the evidence … and when that’s coming directly from the District Attorney’s Office, especially in the age of criminal justice reform and all the other stuff that’s going on, they must have a pretty airtight case. In this environment, they’re not going to play games. Even though [Glenn Hirsch] is dead, they’re still doing this to her.”
