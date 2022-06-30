Zhiwen Yan’s widow, Eva Zhao, was unambiguous about her fears in a statement issued Tuesday, one day after her husband’s alleged killer was released on bail.
Glenn Hirsch, accused of stalking and shooting Yan on April 30 as he delivered Chinese food in Forest Hills, was freed with numerous restrictions after his brother posted $500,000.
“He is a danger to our community and his presence in the community where I live and work makes me feel unsafe,” Zhao said in a statement given through the family’s representatives. “I thank the District Attorney and the police for their efforts in obtaining and enforcing an order of protection for me, and I have faith that we will get justice for my husband, Zhiwen Yan.”
Hirsch, 51, of Briarwood, has been placed on house arrest and has been fitted with an ankle monitor, according to a statement from DA Katz’s office on Monday.
Yan, a 45-year-old father of three from Elmhurst, was slain on the night of April 30 while making deliveries for the Great Wall restaurant, located on Queens Boulevard.
Authorities allege the shooting was the culmination of a long-running grudge Hirsch nursed over several months after being angry with the amount of duck sauce he was given with an order last fall.
Hirsch was arrested June 1. A search warrant executed at his wife’s apartment building allegedly turned up eight guns. Hirsch’s wife was arrested on weapons charges on June 3 and is out on bail. Published reports state that she is not connected with the shooting.
Hirsch is accused of harassing the restaurant staff in November and December. On Jan. 28 he allegedly threatened workers with a gun. Published reports state he has 10 sealed arrests. The New York Post quoted Hirsch’s attorney, Michael Horn, as admitting his client has had a dispute with the restaurant, but also saying that police have arrested the wrong man.
Yan, a popular figure in the community with his regular greetings and pleasant demeanor, was mourned by residents, and not just by the restaurant’s regular customers.
On the night of April 30, Hirsch allegedly circled the block around the restaurant repeatedly until Yan went out to make deliveries on a scooter.
He was shot once in the chest at the intersection of 67th Drive and 108th Street.
While Katz’s prosecutors sought to have Hirsch remanded, Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder set bail at $500,000 cash, $10 million in secured bond or $15 million in partially secured bond.
Many in Forest Hills, particularly in the Asian community, have been apprehensive about Hirsch making bail.
“Bail is not, and never was, meant to be punitive; rather, its purpose is to ensure the accused returns to court to answer the charges,” Katz’s office said in an email to the Chronicle. “The law gives the judge the discretion to set bail in an amount the judge believes is reasonably calculated to accomplish this purpose.
“In this case, although we asked the court to remand the defendant without bail, the court set bail in a very substantial amount while agreeing to impose conditions we requested, including house arrest and electronic monitoring. Any violation of the terms or conditions could result in bail being revoked.”
The DA’s Office also said it worked to make sure Hirsch was outfitted with an electronic monitoring device before he was released.
On June 25, U.S. Rep Grace Meng (D-Flushing) took to Twitter to express her concern over rumors that Hirsch would make bail.
She attached a statement with state Sens. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach); Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills); and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) expressing their concern, calling the prospect troubling.
“Granting bail would be the wrong decision and we hope that it does not happen,” the statement said. “Someone who is a clear and present danger should not be released back into the community that still grieves Zhiwen Yan’s death.”
But under state law, judges are not permitted to consider the danger a defendant may pose to the community — New York is the only state in the country where they cannot — and are required to set the least restrictive conditions possible aimed at assuring that a defendant will make his or her next court date.
Among the conditions of Hirsch’s release is that he not go near the Great Wall restaurant.
Mayor Adams, during the state legislative session that ended in June, lobbied in Albany for a law allowing judges to consider a defendant’s potential danger to the community when setting bail, but was rebuffed by Senate and Assembly leadership.
The Chronicle reached out to Meng and the state legislators named in the June 25 statement and the Mayor’s Office to see if Hirsch’s case might lead to a bill to allow judges the discretion. The offices of Mayor Adams, Meng, Hevesi and Stavisky did not respond.
Addabbo, reached by phone, said it is not necessarily that simple.
He pointed out, first, that under existing murder laws Katz did ask for remand and that Holder had it as an option before setting bail.
“And the leadership of the Senate and the Assembly may have been telling the mayor that they just didn’t have the votes,” Addabbo said. “That’s the frustrating part for those of us who would like to do something.”
