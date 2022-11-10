The attorney for Dorothy Hirsch has filed motions asking that her indictment on weapons charges be thrown out in connection with a murder committed by her late estranged husband.
Attorney Mark Bederow has accused the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz of suppressing evidence that he asserts might have led the grand jury to consider that Hirsch did not know that her husband, Glenn Hirsch, had stored multiple firearms in a closet in her Briarwood apartment.
The Queens District Attorney’s Office acknowledged the Chronicle’s request for comment, but did not respond prior to Wednesday’s deadline.
The closet in her home contained only Glenn Hirsch’s belongings, mostly stored in boxes and black plastic garbage bags. He also had a key to her apartment.
Video evidence showed that Glenn Hirsch went to Dorothy Hirsch’s apartment within minutes after the murder of Zhiwen Yan, a delivery man for the Great Wall Chinese restaurant on Queens Boulevard.
The guns were recovered with a search warrant after the murder. In at least one case he menaced staff of the restaurant with a handgun. He also committed related acts of vandalism.
Glenn Hirsch, facing trial for murder and out on $500,000 bail, killed himself prior to an August court hearing.
Bederow said he asked that the grand jury be given evidence such as sealed criminal complaints against Glenn Hirsch; evidence of his long history of physically and psychologically abusing his wife; and Hirsch’s suicide note in which he said Dorothy Hirsch was innocent. He said the DA’s Office deemed many of the requests to be irrelevant to Dorothy Hirsch’s defense.
Bederow, in an interview with the Chronicle, said he has no intention of using the so-called battered woman defense, but, using one example, he said that Glenn Hirsch’s history of abusing his wife and at least some of the sealed cases could have lent credence to defense claims that Dorothy Hirsch did not know the firearms were in her closet.
“The defense in this case is absolute innocence, meaning the district attorney is going to have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Dorothy knowingly possessed the firearms that were recovered from the closet being used by Glenn,” Bederow said Tuesday.
“In layman’s terms, they’re going to have to demonstrate that on June 2, 2022, she had actual knowledge that he had the guns in the closet ... What we are stating is the following: there is no dispute that Glenn Hirsch physically, emotionally and psychologically abused Dorothy for decades. That’s beyond dispute. The issue of why that abuse is relevant goes to whether she would know what he had in the closet, which he essentially took over in her apartment when she moved out.”
Bederow asserts that the grand jury might have considered it logical, given his history of abuse, that she would not then go through her husband’s belongings or demand to know what was contained in the bags and boxes.
“And they aren’t see-through,” Bederow added.
On Nov. 1, Queens Supreme Court Justice Frances Wang ordered five cases against Glenn Hirsch unsealed, ruling they were relevant to Dorothy Hirsch’s defense. She was the victim in each one.
Glenn Hirsch also had a long history of threatening and intimidating the staff of the restaurant going back to at least last fall.
Glenn Hirsch was charged with stalking Yan, driving around the block where the restaurant is located repeatedly on the night of the murder until Yan went on a food delivery run. He was accused of trailing the popular delivery man as he rode on his scooter, getting out of his car and fatally shooting him at a Forest Hills intersection.
