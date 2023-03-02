In recognition of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the Central Library in Jamaica held a discussion on Monday on the musical genre featuring Carlton Douglas “Chuck D” Ridenhour, the front man of the rap group Public Enemy, and hosted by Ralph “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, the Queens Public Library’s hip-hop coordinator.
Throughout the forum, Chuck D conversed about how hip-hop, a genre many in mainstream media didn’t think would last long, is now an international sensation.
“There are 54 African countries and Africa is a gigantic continent,” Chuck D said during the discussion. “People there speak seven, eight different languages and [hip-hop] has been there for like over 25 years.”
Not only has hip-hop made its mark across the world, but it has also birthed new genres like Afrobeats, which includes a fusion of it as well as dancehall music, soca, Afroswing and a combination of other Nigerian and Ghanaian musical styles.
Chuck D told the Chronicle that hip-hop turning 50 meant a lot to him.
“I followed it right throughout all my life and Queens was a very key point,” he said. “It is where we got our records and were we got our style — Jamaica Avenue.”
The rap star said Jamaica, Queens, was the hotspot for a lot of early hip-hop parties that he attended and where he learned about Hollis’ very own Run-DMC’s first record.
“The Encore used to be over there,” he added, pointing to the library’s child center.
The Encore club, formerly located at 89-25 Merrick Blvd., was the place to be for not only hip-hop acts like Run-DMC, Roxanne Shanté and 50 Cent, but also where legendary artists like Grand Master Flash & The Furious Five performed, according to Rockthebells.com, a hip-hop outlet founded by LL Cool J.
During the forum, Chuck D also discussed his PBS docuseries, “Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World.”
The series touches on hip-hop’s political influence over the last 50 years and all four episodes are available at pbs.org.
Dressed to impress with gold door-knocker earrings and a matching chain-link necklace — hip-hop fashion staples of the 80s and 90s — St. Albans resident Susan Van Brackle was proud to celebrate the golden milestone of the genre and to show off her Chuck D-signed copy of the “Smithsonian Anthology of Hip Hop and Rap,” a multimedia collection that chronicles the rise of the musical style.
“I’m here for Chuck D and Uncle Ralph,” Van Brackle told the Chronicle. “I’ve been a fan of hip-hop since they have been in hip-hop.”
Her favorite Public Enemy song is “Don’t Believe the Hype.”
“It was a song of the moment and captured a sense of the people at that time,” Van Brackle said. “It’s timeless.”
Van Brackle said hip-hop is not a fluke.
“It is in fashion, beauty, music — everything,” she added. “It’s just here.”
Luis Monge, 21, a Woodside journalism major, came to the event for a school assignment and was excited to cover it.
Monge wasn’t familiar with Public Enemy, but said he immersed himself in the discussion and is planning on listening to their music.
“I liked his message on spreading love and not hate,” Monge said.
Hip-hop is such a young genre but will go on for many generations, Monge added.
“I see it going to more places around the world,” he said.
Deb James, 68, a St. Albans resident who came to the event with her friend Pamela Lewis, said the beats and the lyrics of the genre were what grabbed her when she was younger.
“I lived it,” James told the Chronicle. “I didn’t think it would last this long — 50. That is almost as old as me!”
James was excited to hear Chuck D’s story because she believes that he helped to make the music mainstream.
“I love his vibe and energy,” added the budding writer and retired DOE teacher.
Lewis, a St. Albans resident who didn’t initially like hip-hop when it came out, has since grown to love the genre and is a fan of Public Enemy’s hit song “Fight the Power.”
“It’s a powerful medium and it is evolving,” said Lewis, who grew up on more soul music.
McDaniels, co-creator of “Video Music Box,” a hip-hop music video program, said the genre is still young — like him.
“Hip-hop keeps us young,” McDaniels told the Chronicle. “It gives us the opportunity to teach young people and to build and have conversations like this with the community.”
The music is just one part of hip-hop culture, McDaniels added.
“There are the b-boys, the b-girls, the graffiti artists, the writers and the emcees,” he said. “It’s swag. It’s culture.”
Ralph “King Uprock” Casanova, 60, a lifelong break boy, agreed.
“I helped to bring break dancing back in New York City in the late 1990s, early 2000s before it became big again,” Casanova told the Chronicle. Now he gives back to the community by teaching breaking to kids for free.
He also teaches youths worldwide about breaking, bringing it to South America, Australia, Asia and Europe.
“I’ve been to Russia and China; they don’t have Social Security there, people work until they die,” said Casanova, who wants to create a break dancing Olympics competition. “If breaking can help them represent their country, maybe they can use it as a way for their country to take care of them.”
While rappers and deejays get the attention now, most people were hooked by the culture via the graffiti artwork and break dances, he added.
“If it wasn’t for the graffiti artists and the b-boy, hip-hop would never have been picked up,” he said.
To learn more about break dancing from Casanova, people can reach him at kinguprock@yahoo.com.
Bernard “DJ Casino” Fields was happy to see hip-hop celebrated and to support Chuck D.
“I’ve known him since the ’70s,” Fields said to the Chronicle. “It’s a great thing to see hip-hop be in its 50th year ... We’ve watched it from the ground up.”
Fields sees artificial intelligence taking over the genre and making beats, but believes artists will still be there with the lyrics.
“There is going to be more electronics used in the genre,” he said. “Before, you had to carry record players, but now you have the technology that can do everything.”
As for new artists, he follows Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.
“They are doing their own thing in their own way,” he added. “I believe if you are pleasing across the world with the music, it’s the same thing as when we were pleasing people while we were performing in the park back in the day.”
Keith “Wizard K-Jee” Shocklee, reminisced about Chuck D putting his hands on his records, making him mad.
“He was my first real emcee,” Shocklee said to the Chronicle. “Before Eddie Murphy and ‘Party All the Time.’ We all grew up together.”
Shocklee was childhood friends with Murphy, Chuck D and William Jonathan “Flavor Flav” Drayton Jr., Public Enemy’s hype man.
“We knew each other through the Roosevelt Youth Center,” Shocklee said about growing up in the ’70s. “We were doing this for fun in the streets and then it just turned into making records. It’s a great thing. It wasn’t supposed to be here this long ... now it’s in college courses. It’s international.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.