Legendary entertainer LL Cool J was the presenter of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop segment on CBS for the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.
“I’m proud to be a part of the hip-hop family,” said LL Cool J, who is from Hollis.
While not every key artist from 1973 to 2023 was included in the nearly 13-minute tribute to the musical genre, Run-DMC, a hip-hop group also from Hollis, performed their song “King of Rock” and Salt-N-Pepa, a hip-hop group that was formed out of Queensborough Community College in Bayside, performed “My Mic Sounds Nice.”
Other acts included Barshon, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, DJ Jazzy Jeff, the Grandmaster Flash, GloRilla, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, the Lox, Melle Mel, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queens Latifah, Rakim, Spliff Star and of course, LL Cool J.
LL Cool J rapped to “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” and “El Shabazz (Skit).”
Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, will celebrate the hip-hop genre all year long, according to the presenter.
“That’s to be continued at a later date and time,” LL Cool J added.
Paramount Global announced last year that it will celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary on its Showtime, BET, MTV, CBS and Paramount+ platforms in 2023, and the Grammy’s segment was just the beginning.
Dates for other hip-hop performances and projects are still to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.