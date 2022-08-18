A group of five to 10 men vandalized the Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill early Tuesday morning, armed with a sledgehammer and graffiti to deface the area with derogatory terms, founding pandit of the temple, Lakhram Maharaj, told the Chronicle.
The attack comes less than two weeks after a lesser attack on the temple in which the same Gandhi statue was targeted.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, Maharaj said three individuals approached the temple and knocked a tall statue of Gandhi over onto a flowerpot holding the Tulsi plant, or Holy Basil, a sacred plant in Hinduism.
A few years ago, the temple was targeted when someone lit flags out front on fire.
This time, however, the damage was more extensive and spread to 111th Street, where the temple is located and where a phrase resembling “Gandhi dog” was spray-painted.
Maharaj says Tuesday’s incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., was done by a different group than the one two weeks ago. Surveillance footage earlier this month caught the three men speaking Spanish.
On Tuesday, however, Maharaj says they spoke Hindi and painted the Hindi word for dog, “kutta,” near the statue.
He said he cannot imagine why the temple has been targeted by such crimes. Throughout the pandemic, the temple gave out food to the community and, he said, “We don’t have issues with anyone.”
Police from the 106th Precinct have been frequenting the temple since the first attack and told Maharaj that patrols will be increased, especially during times when it is open and hosting functions.
“Everything else, the materials, you can work to earn it again. But if you lose a life or someone gets hurt, then that you cannot replace,” he said.
Maharaj is telling temple goers that they have to be strong and that evil will not prevail.
Community and faith leaders gathered last week for a press conference organized by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) to denounce the first attack.
Many argued that the incident should be investigated as a hate crime and cited the recent rise in such incidents across the city. Police said the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit was aware of the situation and the investigation remains ongoing.
Rajkumar said she has again been in contact with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, following the second incident.
"They are taking this incident seriously and investigating it as a possible hate crime," Rajkumar said in a statement. "I call for the perpetrators to be apprehended swiftly, charged, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
She added that she has received support from government leaders across the country and all are committed to combatting anti-Hindu hate.
"We always knew that defeating hate would not be accomplished in one day, one week, or even one year. We are committed to this fight for the long term, and will use the Hindu principles of ahimsa (non-violence) and satyagraha (soul force) that guided Gandhi himself and later the great American civil rights hero Martin Luther King, Jr."
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) posted on social media that she is “confident the 106th Precinct will bring the perpetrators of this hate crime to justice.”
The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol took photos of the damage and said that the group will also increase its presence in the area at night and has volunteered to remove the graffiti once it is permitted to by the police.
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include a statement from Assemblywoman Rajkumar.
