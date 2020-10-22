As the Hindu population of South Queens celebrates Navratri, one of its biggest holidays, the pandemic has forced the colorful services, described “as a feast for the eyes and the ears,” to go mostly virtual.
Navratri, a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and is celebrated every year in the autumn, began this year on Oct. 17. Though the holiday has different meanings in various regions of India and other parts of the Hindu world, Rajin Balgobind, a pandit or Hindu religious leader whose congregation consists of many Queens residents, described it as celebration of the feminine.
Balgobind typically organizes nine nights of services that each draw around 1,000 people at a private park along Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill. This year, he has been holding his nightly celebration, which involves two and half hours of sermons and traditional Hindu singing, in a tent in the yard of one of his congregants. No more than 20 participants were allowed to attend in person. All were required to wear masks inside the large, intricately decorated tent.
A sizable segment of the nearly 50,000 Hindu New Yorkers live in Richmond Hill, according to figures by the Public Religion Research Institute.
Similar Navratri services are being held at private residences and temples around Richmond Hill and Jamaica since the pandemic has restricted religious gatherings across the city. While Balgobind said that at first he was resistant to the idea of moving the service online, he knew that there was no other safe way to proceed.
“I was very hesitant about it. Prior to it, I wasn’t too keen on it because I want people to be there in person,” he said.
The services usually involve a stage centered around a deity decorated by a massive fruit and flower arrangement. This year, the tent ceremony displayed a glittering statue of Durga, a protective mother goddess commonplace in many temples across India.
Balgobind said that he views Navratri as a lead up to the Hindu New Year, Diwali. The City Council has fought to recognize Diwali as a school holiday.
The Council has a resolution to declare it such, and had an Education Committee hearing in February but has not been revisited it since the pandemic hit.
Balgobind, who described his congregation as a progressive community during the sermon, made filial harmony a central part of its message.
“This period is given to us to remind ourselves not just of the goddess but our mothers who brought us forth in this world. The importance of the feminine gender: her role, her status,” Balgobind said.
Richard David, one of the area’s Democratic district leaders, who is not a practicing Hindu himself but grew up in a Hindu household, was one of the congregants in attendance. Asked to address the crowd, David praised the Hindu community for its discipline in observing the state’s COVID rules.
“The Hindu community has been in compliance and has done everything we can to protect our lives and to save our community around us. And that’s why you’ve gone from 7,000 to 10,000 people over the nine days to 20 a night,” David said.
