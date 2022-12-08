Former Bayside resident Johnny Hincapie, who spent more than 25 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted for involvement in the 1990 murder of 22-year-old tourist Brian Watkins, is set to receive almost $18 million in settlements with both the city and state.
Watkins’ killing was one of the most notorious at a time when violent crimes were widespread in New York City and occurred just weeks after the sentencing of three members of the Central Park Five. The case served as a symbolic catalyst for change to many of the city’s law and order policies and policing.
The settlement comes as New York City is, once again, experiencing a surge of crime, and talk of crime dominated the most recent election cycle.
Hincapie, then just 18, was arrested along with seven others and was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He maintained, however, that he had been coerced into giving a confession.
Hincapie’s story made its way into the public arena after Bill Hughes, now a journalism professor at York College, reported the case in City Limits in 2010.
Hughes was glad to hear of the settlements, but took the news with a grain of salt.
“I’m happy for the guy, it’s been seven years since he got out,” he told the Chronicle. “He’s had to live on borrowed money since then; now he’s got enough pay it back with interest. The lawyer is going to take a big chunk of it, and taxes will take a chunk of it. So these big numbers come out in the media all the time — these guys, they never really quite get what’s was in the headlines.
“And then everybody pays but the guilty — the police and prosecutors aren’t held liable and the taxpayers take the hit.”
Hughes learned of Hincapie’s story back in 2004, when he was a reporter in Westchester, through an ex-cop working in Yonkers.
“He was friends with this woman who volunteered in Sing Sing prison teaching theater to inmates,” Hughes explained. “She had said to him, ‘I’m working with this guy. I think he’s innocent, I don’t know what to do about it.’” Soon, Hughes met Hincapie and his lawyer at Sing Sing. The attorney had been working on an appeal with the Manhattan district attorney; because of that, he asked Hughes not to write about it at that point.
Fast forward to 2010: Out of options, Hincapie approached Hughes, who had then started teaching at York College, about writing about his case. Hughes agreed, and the rest was history.
By 2015, a state judge vacated Hincapie’s murder and robbery convictions, leading to his release. Three years later, Hincapie sued the city in the case that would account for part of last week’s settlement.
But Hughes was clear: In his eyes, the damage has already been done.
“Without legislative change, to hold these cops and prosecutors accountable, there is no incentive for them to stop doing the same crap they’ve been doing for as long as policing has been around,” he said.
“They have qualified immunity. They still get their pensions — they don’t pay any personal price. People’s lives get ruined. This guy, he’ll never be the same ... Money will never put that right.”
According to the New York Post, Hincapie, now 50, lives in Florida with his family.
Hughes added that he has begun to pursue his career in acting.
