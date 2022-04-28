New York’s highest court ruled Wednesday afternoon by a 4-3 vote that the recently created congressional and state Senate maps were unconstitutional, and ordered that new ones be drawn by a neutral expert, a “special master.”
In order to give the special master ample time to craft new district lines, the court said holding the state Senate and congressional primary elections in August would “likely be necessary.” While the court did not strike down the Assembly maps, it did not say whether those primaries or the gubernatorial ones would still be in June as scheduled.
The Court of Appeals’ decision in the case, Harkenrider v. Hochul, is the climax of what has been an unprecedented and lengthy reapportionment process. Back in January, the state’s first-ever Independent Redistricting Committee — the result of a 2014 constitutional amendment — failed to come to an agreement on legislative lines (per the 2020 Census) prior to its deadline. The state Legislature — which is controlled by Democrats — was then left to take up the mantle. Soon after, state Republicans challenged the maps in court; come April 4, Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister of Steuben County ruled in their favor, throwing the maps out and giving the Legislature until April 11 to propose new ones.
That date, however, proved irrelevant quickly, as state Democrats appealed the ruling to the Appellate Division. Just last Thursday, that court issued a 3-2 ruling, but with a different result than both the lower court and the Court of Appeals: It said that only the congressional lines were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Democrats.
The appellate court also took issue with McAllister’s reasoning for declaring all three maps void: He said that the Legislature did not have the power to draw the maps, and therefore that they were unconstitutional. The Appellate Division, however, said McAllister erred in relying solely on the procedural matter to make his ruling. Plus, Justices Stephen K. Lindley, John V. Centra and John M. Curran wrote in their majority opinion, the state Constitution is “silent” on what to do if the IRC fails.
The Court of Appeals disagreed. “This is not a scenario where the Constitution fails to provide ‘specific guidance’ or is ‘silen[t]’ on the issue,” Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote in her opinion, with which Judges Michael Garcia, Madeline Singas and Anthony Cannataro concurred. “Under the 2014 amendments, compliance with the IRC process enshrined in the Constitution is the exclusive method of redistricting, absent court intervention following a violation of the law.” Due to that overstep, the Court ruled that both the congressional and state Senate maps were “procedurally unconstitutional.”
As for the maps themselves, the Court of Appeals determined that the congressional map was “drawn to discourage competition.”
The question of how to move forward was a more difficult one to answer; during Tuesday’s hearing, one counselor for the respondents — Democrats — suggested that even if the bench found the maps unconstitutional, in the interest of time, they could be used for the upcoming election cycle while new ones were drawn. The Court of Appeals dismissed that outright.
“We reject this invitation to subject the People of this state to an election conducted pursuant to an unconstitutional reapportionment,” the decision reads.
Political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University Brian Browne believes that pushing the primary back is reasonable. “Like the expression ‘better to measure twice and cut once,’ these maps should be measured carefully and redrawn in a nonpartisan manner,” he said.
As for how new maps would be drawn, the court reasons that the IRC missed its chance, but that does not mean that the Legislature should step in, either: “The procedural unconstitutionality of the congressional and senate maps is, at this juncture, incapable of a legislative cure.”
The court ultimately endorsed the plan proposed by the Supreme Court — to have a special master draw the new lines. McAllister had previously tapped Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University, for the task. His final maps are due May 24 — 11 days after primary ballots were slated to be sent overseas.
Unsurprisingly, state Democrats are not pleased. “We disagree with the Court of Appeals and believe in the constitutionality of the Congressional and state legislative maps passed earlier this year. The State Senate maps in particular corrected an egregious partisan gerrymander and have not been overturned on the merits by any court,” Senate Majority Conference spokesperson Mike Murphy stated. “We will make our case to the special master appointed by the court.”
Democrats will have the chance to do that on May 6.
