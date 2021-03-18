Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, healthcare professionals and staff at all levels have faced trauma, strife and grief of near-incalculable magnitude. With the combined onslaught of losing patients, and colleagues, and prolonged exposure to suffering they can’t always fully alleviate, just getting through the days (and nights) can be a physical, psychological and emotional minefield.
Images shown all over the world of doctors and nurses, their faces cut and bruised by the imprints of masks and goggles etched into their skin over long hours of caring for Covid-19 patients, powerfully testify to their unwavering commitment to healing them. Support staff at all levels in all essential services fields have been galvanized into action to counter and, wherever possible, ease the effects of an event that has altered the globe, taken lives and changed the lives of others forever.
In March 2020, New York City was the national epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a single day in April 2020, the death toll in NYC from the virus spiked to over 800. Deaths in the United States have surpassed 535,000, a number that’s difficult to even begin to comprehend. In January of this year, 238 of the city’s 352 Covid-19 deaths over a one-week period occurred in Queens and Brooklyn during a post-holiday surge.
Compared to 2020, the outlook has improved considerably on both a global and local scale. New York City mortality rates peaked at 11 percent in May, then steadily declined to 4 percent in early February.
Dr. Jeffrey Selzer, psychiatrist and director of the Physician Resource Network at Northwell Health, who sees patients at Zucker Hillside in Glen Oaks and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, LI, recounts the anguish and challenges healthcare workers, patients and their families experienced during the earlier days of the pandemic.
“Queens was impacted so early and so profoundly by Covid-19,” Selzer said. “Part of the extraordinary stress was not only the sheer volume of patients, but the lack of knowledge regarding the illness as to the best way to take care of people. Not only were they dying in extraordinary numbers, the restrictions on families from being present for sick family members in the hospital was extraordinarily sad. Both frontline clinicians and support staff shared in that.”
In an interview with The Cut, Dr. Jasmin Moshirpur, the regional medical officer for NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and the dean for Elmhurst/Queens Programs at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, details the uphill battle nurses and doctors faced in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and how it affected medical staff:
“The restrictions making patients unable to receive visits from their families had major depressing impact for the staff and for the families of the patients,” Moshirpur said, “so a team of our physicians and nurses and psychiatrists and psychologists got together and made a way for patients to see and talk to family through phones or tablets, and for family to get feedback from our team on a daily basis about the progress of their loved one in the hospital.”
Selzer emphasizes the value of teamwork in helping to mitigate frontline worker stress: “Northwell did whatever it could to see that staff had access to personal mental health services as it recognized the importance of strong teams. Studies have shown that where teams are strong, they’re less impacted by post-traumatic stress and are good at identifying fellow team members who are in distress and helping them to get help.”
The heroic are human, too. A strong support network is key to preventing burnout and its fallout. “When you’re under unrelenting stress and handling a continuous threat to your nervous system, you’re going to make mistakes,” said one New York City- and Connecticut-based psychologist and trauma specialist. Signs include emotional exhaustion, intrusive thoughts and decreased capacity to function.
Catherine M. Butler, author of “Healer, Heal Thyself: Self-Care in the Time of Covid-19,” writes about how the pandemic has affected how healthcare providers give care, erasing the division of emotional experience between healthcare worker and patient. “This time, we are all impacted by the fragility of our biome and have personal implications on top of our professional opportunities and obligations,” Butler wrote. “We are not outside the scene. We are living in it, too.”
Along with the UK and South African strains, Columbia University researchers have detected a third Covid-19 variant in New York City, B.1.526, with cases in Westchester, the Bronx and Queens. It contains a mutation called E484K that may be vaccine-resistant and more difficult for the body’s immune system to fight off. Out of concern over how different strains might impact the effectiveness of vaccines and other therapies, researchers have implemented Covid-19 mutation surveillance programs. The developments continue to make pandemic recovery a tortuous and evolving process.
Although there are still obstacles to overcome, healthcare professionals are cautiously optimistic as local hospitalization and positivity rates fall.
“The caseload is slightly less,” said nurse Francine Kelly, who holds a doctor of nursing practice degree and oversees the emergency department at LIJ/Forest Hills hospital. “In terms of patient severity, patients are definitely still coming in sick. Some days peak high, others go low. Some still require intensive care, but the number of patients going to ICU or who need to be hospitalized has diminished.”
LIJ/Forest Hills is also giving patients monoclonal antibody infusions, a process that doesn’t require hospitalization.
“We were able to take a half breath in the fall and step back and say, ‘Wow, this is some tsunami we’ve been through,’ but that was very brief,” she says. “We’re always in full PPE — full gowns, gloves, masks, eye protection. There’s always that barrier of protection, but the reality is we’re still fighting this battle.”
Just as moving as frontline workers’ devotion to caring for their patients is how intensely they care for each other.
“Stress relief or how I can support my team looks different every single day,” Kelly said. “Some days we cry together. When we have difficulty caring for a patient or one of our own, it takes its toll. As a leader, I try to be present for them and support them. We also have a very collaborative working rapport with our physicians and stand shoulder to shoulder. No matter what role you play in caring for the patient who comes through our doors, we work together as a team.
“Here in the ER department, we take photos of the staff, and I put together a photo montage of them in recognition of their heroism. We have a program in place called Thoughtful Thursdays, with a chaplain, where we check in on how everyone’s doing and how we can support each other, whether it’s through comedy and/or meditation and deep breathing. It’s been in place for some time prior to Covid-19, and it centers and helps ground us. We also have a Code Lavender in place which alerts us if a team member or department in the building needs extra support.”
She continued, “Where we are now is a period of disbelief. There’s a surrealism to this, that we’ve lived this. It’s become part of our being, our healthcare profession, what we’ve gone through and helped our patients get through.”
Frontline healthcare workers have been hit so hard by the pandemic some may not even have had the opportunity to fully absorb and process its impact. Emotional aftershocks from the adversity are likely to be felt for years to come. Within that reality, one thing seems assured: Surrounded by community and support, shared internal experiences, and the deepest respect for their lifesaving skills, sacrifices and compassion, they won’t be facing them alone.
“I really would like to thank the community for their support of healthcare workers,” Kelly said. “Countless nights I would go out on the ambulance bay with the ER team and just absorb the community support with the clapping and banging pots. We cried. It just meant so much to us. I so sincerely thank everyone who banged their pots with wooden spoons. Every clang strengthened us.”
Going forward, Kelly urges people to remain vigilant in following public health measures. “Stay safe. Don’t let your guard down, so we can win this together sooner rather than later and can return to a bit more normalcy. Follow the public health measures that will keep you well, and get the vaccine when it’s available.
“I think as an entire community and world, that’s where we need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.