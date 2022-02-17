The high school application is open and the deadline to apply has been extended 10 days to March 11, the DOE announced on Wednesday.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chairperson of the Senate's Committee on New York City Education, noted that the extension makes sense given the previously tight deadline but also took the opportunity to criticize DOE’s new admissions criteria, which critics say is like a lottery system.
“It’s only right that the DOE is extending this year’s high school application deadline to March 11th, from the original March 1st deadline announced on January 27th along with substantial changes to the admissions criteria,” Liu said in a prepared statement.
“Many parents have articulated concern and some outrage at the new criteria more resembling a random lottery process rather than admissions based on merit and achievement,” the statement continued.
Liu added that the extension should just be the first step. “The DOE must further modify its admissions criteria to consider academic performance and better reflect achievement so as not to penalize the students who have pursued excellence under the previous long-standing admissions criteria. If in fact admissions criteria warrant changes, parents must be engaged prior to announcing such substantial changes in policy.”
Liu has been in ongoing conversations with DOE officials on the matter, according to the statement.
“We know the leap from middle to high school is a pivotal moment for our students, and the March 11 deadline will give families even more time to explore programs and apply,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks on Twitter
According to the DOE website, March 11 is also the deadline for registering for the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts auditions and submitting virtual auditions and other additional materials. Also new for the application process is that applicants can now submit auditions and assessments for select screened programs online through MySchools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.