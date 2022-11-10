Middle and central Queens ushered in the return of an old hand in Albany and a changing of the guard in the adjoining 28th and 30th Assembly districts on Tuesday night.
Unofficial results as of Wednesday afternoon on the website of the New York City Board of Elections gave Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) 57.55 percent of the vote against Republican Michael Conigliaro, an attorney, who had 42.38 percent with just over 95 percent of the votes counted.
The 28th District covers all or part of Forest Hills, Rego Park, Ridgewood, Richmond Hill, Middle Village, Glendale and Kew Gardens.
In the 30th District, Democrat Steven Raga, former chief of staff to outgoing Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Woodside), was elected with 57.84 percent of the vote with the BOE reporting 98 percent of the votes tallied. Republican Sean Lally had 42.02 percent of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hevesi has served in Albany for 17 years. In an interview with the Chronicle back in October, he said his priority if re-elected would be to continue initiatives begun in the last two years where he says the state has invested in preventive measures and programs for children, teens and young adults in an effort to head off future problems such as crime, substance abuse and homelessness before they start.
Assemblyman-elect Raga, on his campaign’s Facebook page, was jubilant.
“Two words. We Won,” he said. “Thank you, Assembly District 30! I am honored and proud to have your trust and support. I am honored to become the first-ever Filipino American to be elected in New York State history.”
He also offered his congratulations to Lally and his team for their work.
The 30th District includes all or parts of the communities of Woodside, Jackson Heights, Astoria, Elmhurst, Maspeth and Middle Village.
