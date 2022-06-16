Public safety is the big issue for both candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 28th Assembly District.
And incumbent Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and Ethan Felder, a Forest Hills labor attorney, have different visions for how to bring it about.
Hevesi, who has served 17 years and now is chairman of the Committee on Children and Families, said long-neglected investments that the state has begun to make to help seriously at-risk children and youths need to be continued and expanded.
Felder believes changes are necessary to the criminal justice reforms of 2019.
Felder said he has spoken with employees in district attorneys’ offices who tell him the new laws place onerous obligations on them.
“I reject the views of both fringes of the bail reform argument,” he said. “I believe there is everything right with entrusting and empowering judges to assess someone’s dangerousness to decide if they should be released from custody. Even other states that have enacted bail reform, like New Jersey, have that fail-safe.”
Hevesi said, “I want the job back because I have been focused on preventing and mitigating childhood trauma, which I believe is the crucial factor in almost every societal problem,” adding that nine times out of 10, those in the juvenile justice system have experienced severe incidents of trauma.
“Over 90 percent have had five instances of trauma before they turn 5,” Hevesi said, “For the first time, we have the state government investing heavily in children. I want to go back and continue and prevent all the societal problems that we have seen in the newspapers every day including gun crime and homelessness and kids dropping out of school and rampant medical problems because I believe New York State is not in the business of preventing problems. And we really should be.”
He said in nearly 12 years under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state methodically cut programs for children. Many reductions, he said, were the result of budget caps in recent years.
“Budget caps aren’t fiscally responsible; They’re moronically stupid no matter how you peg the cap.” He said much of the billions that now are being spent are the result of the need to fix problems now that could have been avoided.
Daycare is one area that has lacked investment, though now billions are being spent to expand it throughout the state.
Another program, he said, is called YouthBuild.
“That helps 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds who pick up guns,” Hevesi said. “We don’t want to wait until they get into trouble.”
“We’re playing catch-up,” Hevesi said, adding that funds cut for children’s programs have come back on the budget later in terms of homelessness, incarceration and soaring medical costs.
“Preventing problems is fiscal responsibility,” he said.
Hevesi does believe bail reform laws should be tweaked to allow hate crimes and repeated violations of domestic violence protective orders to be bailable offenses.
“The first law I ever wrote was to change it from an E felony to a D felony for violating those orders,” he said.
He does stand behind the rest of the bail reforms, particularly assurances that most defendants should not be locked up until they have had their day in court.
“That’s not what America is about,” he said.
Felder acknowledges that taking on an incumbent can be a tall order.
“I think it comes from my wanting to serve others in the community, a deep sense of devotion to the community I grew up in,” he said. “I’ve been doing that the last six years as a labor attorney, most recently fighting for our essential workers who helped and made sacrifices during the pandemic.
“I think it’s a moment where we need leaders with passion, energy and prudence in office. That’s why last year I decided to leave my job, a job I loved, I very much want to make an impact like I have been not just as a lawyer but as a community leader.”
Given his choice of a committee should he be elected, Felder would pick Labor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.