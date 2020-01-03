Heroic cops brave fire to rescue man

Watch out FDNY, the NYPD is encroaching on your territory.

On Monday, Dec. 23 at 7:09 p.m., Officers Jessica Arrubla and Albert Trotter of the 107th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a fire near 73rd Avenue and 173rd Street in Flushing and, rather than waiting for the FDNY to arrive, braved the flames to rescue a senior citizen trapped inside the home.

“We are all so proud of Police Officers Arrubla and Trotter with their quick response ... coming to the aid and saving a senior community member from [his] home,” the 107th Precinct posted to Twitter after the incident, with the hashtags “heroes” and “so proud.”

According to 107th Precinct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Scott Henry, Arrubla and Trotter arrived to the scene and were told by surrounding neighbors that an elderly man lived in the burning residential home. The officers promptly entered the building without knowing for certain that the victim was inside. They found him on the floor overcome with smoke 10 feet from the door.

“I’m not surprised that these two officers took action,” said Henry. “They’re that good. They’re the ones that reach out to the community in other ways than traditional. They try to solve issues with the community as well as for it.”

Arrubla and Trotter serve as neighborhood coordination officers for the precinct, meaning they spend all their working hours within Flushing, actively engaging with community members.

Also taking to Twitter, city Police Commissioner Dermot Shea released Trotter’s body camera footage of the rescue which shows him entering the home and locating the senior with Arrubla following closely behind.

“I got a person down inside the house,” Trotter can be heard reporting to his unit as he located the victim. “I got you, sir. Anybody else inside?”

The duo quickly rescued the senior from the flames, escorted him to the front yard and found him medical aid.

“An amazing demonstration of bravery,” Shea wrote on Twitter accompanying the footage. “NYPD cops leave their homes and go to work every day not knowing what their day may hold. They switch gears several times a tour, going from a car stop, to a gun-run, to a house fire.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but Henry said he’s heard two rumored potential causes — a space heater or menorah candles.

Although the officers were not appropriately dressed for braving the blaze, and could have safely waited a few more moments for fire rescue to arrive, Henry applauds his officers for taking the opportunity to act and save a life.

“We put ourselves in danger every day,” said Henry. “At that point it’s a life-saving operation. If they think they can save a life, I’m not going to tell them not to.”