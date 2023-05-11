The community banded together for students at MS 137 in Ozone Park to help cover the costs of their eighth-grade prom and graduation.
Graduation fees are $120 and cover the cap and gown, yearbook and ceremony venue. The school, one of the largest in the city, has to rent space at St. John’s University for graduation to host around 700 graduates and their families.
Then, there is a $100 ticket to attend the prom at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
“We have a lot of students that have faced different challenges or economic crises,” explained Principal Pamela Trincado.
“Some have faced fires ... we also have a very large immigrant population. It’s just families that work really hard and sometimes just need a little help,” she said.
Many of the students live in temporary housing, too, and the school receives Title 1 funding, which offers financial assistance.
When Trincado realized that some students were at risk of missing end-of-the-year festivities, she reached out to Sam Esposito, head of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions club, of which she is also a member.
At first, the group thought they could cover some of the costs but donations came flooding in and they raised around $4,000.
Two friends made up the bulk of the donations. Neeta Bhasin, who lives on Long Island but grew up in the Ozone Park area, and her friend, Jasbir Bhatia, who still lives in Ozone Park, visited the school last Friday to present the checks to the students.
Bhasin, who founded an event marketing and management company, and also organizes the annual Diwali Times Square event, said she was honored to help the students.
“You guys are doing very, very good work here and the little bit we can do, my family, that’s a blessing to us,” Bhasin said.
“I want to help a lot of people, a lot of children, a lot of single mothers and give them the education,” she added.
Daysi Manguia, an eighth-grader at MS 137, lives in Richmond Hill with her 28-year-old sister who is her guardian. She described how it is difficult for her sister to afford the money needed for the various things that come up in and out of school.
“There’s a lot of kids that don’t really have the opportunity to go to the prom or graduation,” said Manguia. “So it’s really exciting for me to go.”
Edrian Colon was excited to surprise his mother with the news.
“My mom does work really hard for me to have a pretty good life and I appreciate that,” Colon said, but this news, he added “means the world,” to him.
Brina Ciaramella, a mom to two middle schoolers and a Lion’s club member, attended on Friday to present the news to the school.
Ciaramella said the day was a “shining example” of what it means to be a part of the service organization.
“There are those that need help and those that can give help — and those roles are fluid, because no single one of us is ever fully insulated from the potential to one day be in need,” she said.
“We wish the 20 graduating children the greatest success, and of course we thank the donors from the bottom of our hearts,” she added.
