Three New Yorkers who stepped up during the pandemic were given free new cars from the Koeppel Mazda dealership in Jackson Heights last Friday.
Ephraim Sherman of Brooklyn volunteered as an ICU nurse and founded an area health advisory board to keep his Hasidic Jewish community informed in a culturally relevant manner.
Healy Chait of Manhattan co-founded Invisible Hands, which delivers groceries, medicine and other essentials to those in need for free. Since beginning earlier this year, the group has 10,000 volunteers and has partnered with some of the largest food pantries in the city.
Jennifer Mark of Brooklyn, an ER nurse at Coney Island Hospital, continued working after learning she was pregnant in April, while taking precautions and delivering healthcare. She gave birth to a girl, Aubrey, last week.
Sherman and Chait received a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th anniversary special edition. Mark received a Mazda CSX 5.
The cars were presented by Mark Lacher, executive director of Koeppel Mazda.
As part of its 100th anniversary celebration, Mazda created the Mazda Heroes Program to recognize those who have given back to their communities.
Sherman, Chait and Mark were among 50 people selected nationwide out of more than 1,000 nominees.
