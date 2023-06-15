Joseph Hennessy was a man with a big family — not only by blood, but chosen as well.
Residents of Forest Hills and its surrounding communities gathered at Queens Community House this past Saturday to honor the life and legacy of the longtime Community Board 6 chairman, Forest Hills Co-op president and QCH board member.
Now, residents old and new can take the time to admire 108th Street and 62nd Drive’s newest street sign, which reads “Joseph Hennessy Way” in his memory.
Hennessy, who served as CB 6 chair for 23 years and was admired for lending his dedication and knowledge to Queens, died at the age of 82 from complications of Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic.
Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), whose office helped make the street co-naming possible, described his story as “the American story.” She worked closely with him during her years on CB 6.
Known for his charming Irish brogue, Hennessy emigrated to the United States from County Cork, Ireland, in 1957. He served in the Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, with Elvis Presley — a fun fact he was so gratified to share.
“No matter how busy Joe was with work or other activities, family was his No. 1 priority,” Schulman said, nodding to his wife, Catherine; daughters, Patricia Hennessy, Karen Hennessy-Bernsley and Sheila Thomas; and grandchildren, Maya, Brendan, Sydney, Madison, Austin, Luke, Keira and Lana.
“Joe was a mentor to me on the board, because I came on about a few months before he became the chair. He really showed me what it meant to be a community board member, and helped me in terms of the committees and the community,” she continued. “He is truly missed.”
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, who was a close friend of Hennessy’s, keeps a piece of him in her household to this day. Fifteen years ago, the Hennessys gifted her sets of kitchen utensils, which she said are the most used items in her home.
“It is appropriate that we are here in the Forest Hills Co-ops while honoring Joe Hennessy, because if you knew Joe Hennessy, you knew the co-ops, and if you didn’t know the co-ops, you certainly knew them within five minutes,” Katz said. “He took such good care of people that he knew relied on him. There wasn’t a job I had where Joe would not call me and tell me what needed to be done for his community.”
Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Flushing) echoed Katz’s sentiments about Hennessy being a community stalwart.
“Joe was someone that we relied on in our office every single week, every single month. He was always kind and gentle, but very firm, honest and frank with what needed to be done for the community. If we did a good job, he would compliment us, and if we didn’t do it right, he would tell us what we needed to do better as well,” she said. “To have his name hung up on 62nd Drive will be a symbol and a lesson for everyone who walks and drives by, so we can aspire to become the American dream and a contributing member of the community that Joe was.”
District Manager Frank Gulluscio described it as “an honor and privilege” to work with Hennessy for 17 years on CB 6.
“He believed in the people, and he said to us: ‘It’s not and never was about your idea, about your agenda. It’s about all of us, all the time.’ I’ve been blessed to have that,” he said. “He was out literally all the time, every night, doing something for the community. That was his middle name, community.”
Before the unveiling of the street sign, Hennessy-Bernsley read a poem she and her sisters wrote to remember their father.
The piece reminisced on his journey to the U.S., how he went on to lead a taxi fleet, raised and taught his daughters to drive, loved his grandkids and cherished his community.
All three sisters say their dad’s civic values naturally trickled down to them.
“We all followed his path of service. Patty’s a nurse, Karen’s a special education teacher and I’m a retired cop. We went and got jobs in the community that advocate for people who maybe aren’t being advocated for,” Thomas said.
“My dad always quoted JFK, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,’” Hennessy said. “He was service-driven, led by example and his actions spoke louder than words. It means a lot to us that the community came out today to remember dad.”
