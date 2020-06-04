A community march in Jamaica on Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota on May 25 proved to be the antithesis of some of the more violent rallies in Brooklyn and Manhattan in recent days.
The rally took place in one of the busiest sections of Jamaica Avenue. Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, said police initially got a request a day earlier from officials at the Excelling Church in Hollis.
“They said they wanted to have a peaceful march,” Tavalaro told the Chronicle.
Floyd, an African-American man, died while being arrested in Minneapolis. A video shows a police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as he protests that he was unable to breathe.
Four officers have been fired and that one has been charged with murder. A series of protests have taken place in cities across the country. Many have turned violent, including ones in Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx.
Precinct personnel and community leaders were able to pull things together in short order. The march began at Parsons Boulevard and headed east toward 168th Street.
“At the end, they knelt for a prayer service,” Tavalaro said. “I and some of my officers joined them.”
The photos of Tavalaro made national news.
The inspector said there were “a few rabble rousers” though nothing his officers weren’t able to handle.
“All in all, it was a nice event.” Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, also attended.
“We would like to thank Tyrell Hankerson, Erica Ford and the parishioners of the Excelling Church for organizing a peaceful demonstration in Jamaica, Queens,” Patrol Borough Queens South said in its Twitter page.
“We need more of this, to see and hear each other, to work together, to recognize our differences are our strength,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted.
Hankerson is a leader in the church and the director of community outreach & events for Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica). Ford is the founder of Life Camp, an antiviolence intervention organization whose members visit neighborhoods in numbers following violent crimes such as shootings in order to help calm the situation and prevent escalations of violence.
A number of community organizations also partook in the rally.
