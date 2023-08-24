Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., second from left, on Monday announced $3 million in new capital funding he allocated for NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst to centralize the facility’s maternal and neo-natal services units.
The funds will assist the hospital in moving its mother-baby unit and neo-natal intensive care unit so that they are on the same floor as the labor and delivery unit.
Joining Richards here to celebrate at the hospital are Registered Nurse Stacey Whaley, director of nursing in the Women and Children’s Division; Dr. Jasmin Moshirpur, the hospital’s chief medical officer; Milenko Milinic, the chief operating officer; Dr. Helen Arteaga Landaverde, the chief executive officer; Dr. Frederick Friedman, the director of OB/GYN services; Dr. Randi Wasserman, the director of pediatrics; state Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz; and Dr. Laura Iavicoli, the deputy chief medical officer.
The money comes from a capital projects budget of $86.7 million the borough president has available for fiscal year 2024, his office said, noting that other allocations will be announced over the coming months.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.