The business community in Queens, like those elsewhere in the city and across the country, is trying to stay afloat.
And while the Queens Chamber of Commerce has been acting as a conduit of information for small businesses on rapidly changing laws, regulations and potential funding sources out of Washington, DC, the group on Tuesday decided to cut out the middleman.
The chamber hosted a multiplatform virtual meeting and conference call that included five members of Congress who represent Queens: Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens), Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn), Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens).
Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan), who is recuperating from the coronavirus, did not participate. Nor did Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Bronx, Queens).
“I spoke with [Velazquez] earlier today,” Meeks said of the chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee. “She’s feeling a little better.”
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the chamber, began with a brief talk about the on-the-ground view in the borough. He said the group’s aims are to help businesses keep going; to secure the funds for them to reopen following the statewide COVID-19 “pause”; and to help them hit the ground running as quickly as possible after the startup.
“We want people to be aware of what resources are available to small businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Grech said before introducing the House members one by one. “We want to make sure people are aware of what is going in Queens and the metro area in general.”
One such effort, he said, is a list of restaurants and eatries that still are offering delivery service in nine regions of Queens for those wanting to dine out while staying in.
“Check them at queensbest.org,” Grech said. “If your restaurant is delivering and you want to be listed, or if you’re changing your hours, even if you’re not a member of the chamber, contact us at info@queenschamber.org. Or send to my email at tgrech@queenschamber.org and we’ll put you on the list.”
He said the chamber has been working with everyone from members of Congress to business improvement districts, the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. and the Long Island City Partnership.
“Everyone [in Queens] is working and rowing together, all on the same page,” Grech said.
Members of Congress updated business owners on details of the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act, which contains loan and grant packages aimed at keeping people employed and getting businesses access to fast cash.
Several spoke of what they would like the next phase of the federal financial response to include. Suozzi said the Payroll Protection Program can be used just to keep workers employed; and that loans of up to $10,000 can be used for any other expenses.
“They can’t be used for the same thing,” he said.
Suozzi hopes the next round includes the infamous “huge infrastructure program” that both sides of the aisle in Washington are regularly claiming they want; and the elimination of the new federal cap on deductions for state and local taxes — SALT — which right now is $10,000.
Meeks said banks generally are responding to the call, though some major lenders have been slow to join.
“We want to make sure they are themselves consistent with the law,” Jeffries would add a few minutes later. Jeffries did say that the Federal Reserve has agreed to buy up a portion of the loans so that banks do not have untenable amounts of outstanding paper on their books.
Grech, however, said many banks are members of the chamber, and he expects most if not all in Queens to be on board by the end of this week.
Meng said just prior to the phone call she learned that the U.S. Senate might take up additional help for small businesses as early as today, April 9.
“Also, Queens businesses have been incredible allies,” she said, referring to those who have begun to manufacture or provide things like protective equipment for emergency workers and hospitals.
While Grech said the Queens Chamber now operates in “13 or 14 languages,” Meng said it has been difficult to get the mainstream news to large swathes of the Asian community in and around Flushing, where she also said Asian-owned businesses have been suffering from unofficial boycotts since before COVID-19 even gained its first strong foothold in the country.
“Some restaurants that have been around in Flushing since I was a kid have shut down and are probably gone for good,” Meng said.
She added that there also have been more than 100 known attacks against Asians since the crisis began.
Grech also relayed questions that he was getting in real time from business people.
In response to one question, Meeks said many sole proprietors, gig workers and others not traditionally covered under federal small business regulations are eligible to apply for some of the grants and loans, or could qualify for amped-up unemployment insurance.
Maloney said phase four could begin coming into focus on or around April 20, though she said the health community is forecasting the end of the crisis for some time in May.
“We want businesses ready to be up and running on day one,” Grech said.
