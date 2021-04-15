In response to the recent spike in race-motivated violence, Queens Theatre is hosting an AAPI Healing Circle for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
The goal of the sessions is to provide a safe space for people to talk, listen, share ideas, celebrate culture and breathe together.
The estimated one-hour sessions are free. They are scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 20, April 27 and May 4.
The Tuesday sessions will be led by Christine Toy Johnson from the Dramatists Guild of America, co-founder of the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, which promotes inclusion and diversity in the entertainment industry.
As an actress, Johnson has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and in regional venues around the United States. She’s also had almost 100 television and film appearances, including recurring roles on “Law and Order: SVU,” “Bull” and “Iron Fist.”
For more information, visit queenstheater.org. Those interested in signing up for a healing session must RSVP at bit.ly/3a7aQPD.
