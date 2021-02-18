A stretch of 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights last spring became the first section of roadway in a part of Queens hard hit by the Covid pandemic to be closed to most motor vehicle traffic.
And unlike some corridors in the Open Streets program, where people moved barricades so traffic could get through, the one on 34th Avenue was highly popular, with at least one rally held to celebrate it and — successfully — press for its permanence.
Now the city Department of Transportation is holding a series of virtual workshops to let the public take part in redesigning the avenue for the future. All are invited to join in three sessions being held via Zoom:
• Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 to 8 p.m.;
• Thursday, Feb. 25, 1 to 3 p.m.; and
• Thursday, March 4, 6 to 8 p.m.
Registration is required and may be done at on.nyc.gov/3qxcq3r. Anyone needing accessibility services such as closed captioning or translation, should request them by Friday, Feb. 19.
The contact for those services or any other information is John O’Neill at (212) 839-2510 or joneill@dot.nyc.gov.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
