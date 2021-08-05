Pool owners are again being asked to check their filters to make sure the tree-destroying Asian longhorned beetle remains eradicated from the area. The goal is to locate infestations early.
People without swimming pools can help by reporting other evidence of the beetles, which:
• are about 1.5 inches long, black with white spots and black-and-white antennae;
• leave round exit holes about the size of a dime in branches and trunks of trees; and
• create sawdust-like material called frass that collects on branches and around the bases of trees.
The beetles are believed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to be eradicated in Queens but are known to still be present not far away on central Long Island, and elsewhere.
Report suspects by emailing photos to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or mailing insects to the DEC’s Forest Health Diagnostics Lab at 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY 12054, Attn: Liam Somers.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
