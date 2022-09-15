Following an outcry from members of the school community, the Hebrew language program at Forest Hills High School will continue.
Concerned parents and a recently retired teacher who taught the program for 25 years reached out to the Chronicle this week concerned that levels 1 and 2 of the course were not being offered this year and that only level 3 was, in an apparent effort to phase out the program.
Elena Aminova said she was in talks with Principal Paul Wilbur and that challenges included finding a qualified teachers and having the demand for it.
Aminova graduated from FHHS in 1999 and took three years of Hebrew herself. She said it opened many doors for her and got her college scholarships. And the interest in the program, which she said dates back about 50 years, is still there. She has even gotten calls from non-Jewish parents who want their kids to study the language.
One parent of a freshman called her “devastated” that her daughter’s schedule had changed and she did not have Hebrew.
“I’m not sure where the disconnect is ... it’s a disservice if they eliminate it.”
Parents sought help from Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), who sits on the Council’s Education Committee and Jewish Caucus.
“I helped to make sure that it continued,” Schulman told the Chronicle. “If for some reason a program ... has to end, you don’t just pull it abruptly,” she added.
The school is seeking a candidate for the course, officials say. As for demand, they say only 11 students out of over 700 ninth-graders indicated wanting to enroll in Hebrew.
Nonetheless, it will continue for now, according to a DOE spokesperson.
“Forest Hills High School is proud to uniquely provide a ‘Hebrew as a World Language’ course — recognizing and celebrating the diversity of the community,” the spokesperson said. “The class is open for enrollment for those students who have expressed interest in learning Hebrew.”
To Naomi Harris, who taught the program for decades, it is about more than just the language. “It’s about preserving the culture,” she said.
