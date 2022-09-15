Just over a year ago, Whitestone resident Bridget Hanretta O’Brien waded through her belongings to determine what from her basement could possibly be salvaged after it flooded several feet during Hurricane Ida.
Finding that it had flooded again Tuesday morning when she headed down to do laundry, then, was like déjà vu.
“We thought everything was like, fine, because there was more drainage put in since the last storm,” she told the Chronicle. “Even the contractor was like, ‘You shouldn’t have an issue.’”
O’Brien is far from alone: As some Queens residents attempted to rescue their possessions from flood-ridden basements, others made treacherous commutes through the water-filled streets left by Tuesday morning’s thunderstorms.
Though the National Weather Service told the Chronicle that the borough received between 2 and 3 inches of rain (varying from neighborhood to neighborhood) that morning, many residents throughout Queens had several feet of water consuming their basements and blocks. An NWS spokesperson explained that that is the result of the intensity of the rainfall, which fell over a short period of time, causing a sizable amount of runoff.
Such was the case on and near Flushing’s Peck Avenue off Kissena Boulevard, as water levels rose to the top of several front stoops, as shown in a video tweeted by Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing). Though this time no one was injured, the block is the site where three residents died due to flooding during Hurricane Ida. Just a week and a half before, lawmakers laid flowers outside their home and visited nearby residents still recovering from that storm, as the Chronicle reported at the time.
Among those elected officials was Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing). “It’s unfortunately not a surprise to me,” Meng told the Chronicle. “This is exactly what we expected, and we expect it to happen again if things are not improved.” Meng has continuously pushed for new sewer infrastructure throughout Queens, including near Peck Avenue; she seemed optimistic, however, that funding would “trickle down” from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.
The flooding was not limited to any particular part of the borough. Water levels rose about 2 feet high in the parking garage at the Fairview Owners Co-op in Forest Hills, Meng said, and Elmhurst residents posted on Facebook saying that the Grand Avenue Stop&Shop had flooded, as well.
Roadways did not go unscathed, either. At Queens Boulevard, the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway was blocked by water in nearly all lanes in both directions, save for two on the westbound side. Just past the Van Wyck Expressway, the Long Island Expressway had closed two lanes in both directions. Near the Throgs Neck Bridge, the Cross Island Parkway was closed in both directions, although by 8 a.m., the southbound side reopened despite there still being a fair amount of flooding, as area residents documented on Facebook that morning.
Streets were also flooded throughout Elmhurst and Rego Park, and in Glendale, several cars needed to be towed after they swamped trying to drive under the overpass on Cooper Avenue near Central Avenue.
