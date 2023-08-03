Summer doesn’t seem to be in full swing at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village until the NYPD’s 104th Precinct hosts its annual National Night Out Against Crime celebration.
At top left, volunteers from Maranatha Baptist Church in Ridgewood serve up snow cones to beat the heat along with popcorn. Next to them, Jasmine Matosso and Seriana Cevallo of the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Youth Corps give Jessica and Eva Mirrieles and Lauren Conter of Glendale a look inside their rig.
At left in the second row, players, parents and coaches from the Queens Falcons youth football program greeted all visitors and potential players. In the center, Danny Wisotsky, left, Russell Goller, Robert Lohre and Paul Schottenhamel represented the country’s colors and the Allied Veterans Committee of Ridgewood and Glendale, while at right, volunteers with Relay for Life of Middle Village kept up their never-ending fight against cancer.
In row three, left, the Queens Dance Academy of Glendale wowed the crowd with several numbers. Next, Jenna and Ilise Reilly enjoy some ices courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Ridgewood. At right, the 104th Precinct’s Auxiliary officers also were on hand.
At right, Ken Tan, his children Ivan and Lauri and mother-in-law You Ling paid a visit. So did NYPD Inspector Victoria Perry, the former commanding officer of the 104th, who stopped by the tent of the 104th Precinct Observation Patrol. Perry now is executive officer in the Community Affairs Bureau.
— Michael Gannon
