A hearing to examine “NYC Mayoral Governance and Accountability” over schools will take place on Friday.
The chairs of the state Legislature’s committees on education are encouraging the public to testify in the hearing, which will be at 10 a.m. over Zoom.
Last month, Gov. Hochul announced in her executive budget proposal the renewal of mayoral control for four years. It is set to expire on June 30, and lawmakers must decide whether to renew, amend or disapprove it by the state budget deadline of April 1, according to a press release from state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside).
“There continues to be widespread dissatisfaction among parents, teachers and other stakeholders with mayoral control of schools,” said Liu, who chairs the Senate Committee on NYC Education, in the statement.
“What structural changes can be enacted to improve public engagement and strengthen accountability? Should we simply do away with mayoral control, as Chicago has done? What if any system could work better? We seek ideas and suggestions at this public hearing,” said Liu.
