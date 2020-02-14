Healthy tree’s lean worries community

Holy Family Catholic Academy faculty and community members have been calling for the removal of a healthy tree on the sidewalk outside its property for nearly two years, a request the Parks Department has continually denied.

“I really hate to see a healthy tree taken down ... but the tree’s lean poses a danger. This tree, I feel, needs to be removed,” said John Amato, a concerned parishioner and horticulturist. “The head forester determined that there is nothing wrong with the tree. It’s mature; I’m not disputing that, I’m disputing the tilt of the tree.”

The thornless honey locust tree sits on the corner 175th Street and 74th Avenue in Fresh Meadows. Amato identified the tree to be at least 55 to 60 years old and to have a “v-crotch,” meaning its trunk splits and grows in separate directions. One of the trunks has a phototrophic lean, where the tree has begun growing at a 45 degree angle toward the source of light. As a result, its thick branches hang over the small yard that the school uses for Summer Bible School. The tree sits near the preschool entrance, as well as next to curbside pickup and drop-off.

Amato, as well as Principal Mary Scheer and parents, are concerned that the thick branches could eventually split from the tree and fall onto a child or onto the building.

“During a severe storm with strong winds, there is some concern that the tree could come down, as it is when there is strong winds and/or rain — branches do come down,” said Scheer, who pointed out that a recent storm brought down some branches into the school’s small yard.

Parks’ Forestry Division has completed three inspections on the tree since June 2018, the first two of which found the tree to be “in good condition,” but suggested that the property owner repair the sidewalk because the tree roots had lifted it.

A third inspection on Jan. 23, just six days after the second, came to the same assessment and reported no hazardous lean.

“Following the International Society of Arboriculture and the U.S. Forest Service Tree Risk Assessment Methods, our inspector determined that no Forestry work was required or necessary at this time,” a Parks spokesperson said. “According to our inspector, the tree requires block pruning. We anticipate the trees to be pruned by end of June 2021.”

Pruning is the removal of certain parts of a tree, such as branches, buds or roots, but not the limbs that keep it upright.

“The tree on 175th and 74th issue may be deemed healthy by the Forestry service, however, if one looks at it, it is definitely leaning and the base is pushed up,” said Scheer.

The school had recently put orange cones around the tree to deter parents from parking and students walking beneath it.

“It’s about the potential danger. I don’t dispute the Forestry Divisions inspection, but this is at a school. Sometimes healthy trees need to be taken down,” said Amato.

Amato, who had requested the most recent visits, has requested a fourth from the Forestry Division, which has yet to occur. If the tree is deemed too healthy for removal once again, he plans to encourage parents, community members and even Holy Family students to bombard 311 with further service requests, which he says will force Parks into action.