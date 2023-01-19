Two healthcare companies are teaming up to fight cancer in Queens.
MediSys Health Network, which operates Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center, last Thursday announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center that will “expand access to world-class cancer care for the people of Queens and eastern Brooklyn,” according to a release.
The relationship is expected to last throughout 2023. In its first phase, MSK physician leadership will work with clinical leadership from MediSys to develop an oncology program at Jamaica Hospital.
“We are thrilled to launch this exciting new collaboration that merges our combined expertise and honors our shared goal of bringing the very best cancer care to the residents of Queens and eastern Brooklyn,” Dr. David Pfister, chief of head and neck oncology service and associate deputy physician-in-chief for strategic partnerships at MSK, said in a statement.
The partnership will also lead to a streamlined process for transferring patients needing more specialized care to MSK locations.
“We at MediSys are very excited about our collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,” Dr. Sabiha Raoof, chief medical officer and chairperson of radiology at MediSys, said. “Cancer care is a significant unmet need in our community. MSK will help bring world-class oncology expertise to our patients. In combination with our long-standing experience in addressing socioeconomic determinants of health, I believe our partnership will be highly synergistic and will reduce the heavy burden of cancer in Queens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.