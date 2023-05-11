As the 2023 City Council primary election on June 27 draws closer, some issues in Jackson Heights and Elmhurst stand out among the others and serve as a microcosm of what is happening throughout the city and beyond.
The community, one of the most diverse in the country, has become a symbol for pandemic recovery, the growth of the city’s Open Streets program and as an LGBTQ+ haven.
Those issues and more, therefore, are central to the City Council seat, held by incumbent Councilmember Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights).
Krishnan is the first Indian American to serve on the Council and prior to his election, was a long-time community activist in the borough as well as a civil rights lawyer focused on housing discrimination.
Because of redistricting, City Council members elected in 2021 must run again for the second part of their four-year terms.
Looking back on his first two years and his continued focuses, Krishnan points to public health, parks, the immigrant community and LGBTQ+ inclusivity as priorities.
“We’re facing a number of crises right now in our city: a public health crisis, as we continue to recover from the pandemic; a climate crisis that’s devastating our communities, and of course, a surge of asylum seekers who are coming here too, who are in desperate need of services,” Krishnan told the Chronicle.
“We have been on the front lines of the pandemic and on the front lines of progress,” he said.
Progress in Jackson Heights and Elmhurst can serve as an example for how the city should be responding to the same crises, he said.
Wins so far, Krishnan said, include landmark investments in public health, specifically the funding of a new infectious disease clinic at Elmhurst Hospital, the five safe school plazas that are part of the 34th Avenue Open Street, the creation of the Travers Park public dog run, the first in Jackson Heights, and the renovation of the IS 145 schoolyard.
Legislatively, Krishnan, who is chair of the Council’s Committee on Parks and Recreation, noted the historic Parks budget that passed and legislation to improve the capital construction process for Parks.
What still remains, he said, is a need for more investment in public health, in part for asylum seekers coming here in need of healthcare.
Investments in mental health, housing and early childhood education are needed, too.
If these services can be expanded, it creates not only a safety net for asylum seekers, he said, but also for all the communities already here in need of them.
The effort to return all the tenants displaced by the eight-alarm fire at 89-07 and 89-11 34 Ave. in April 2021 continues.
“They’ve been out of their homes for far too long and it’s also something that I’ve, on a citywide level, raised as a policy issue and legislatively — that our city has to do far more to actually help tenants who are vacated from their homes,” said Krishnan.
He is working on legislation to ensure tenants return home as quickly as possible and that landlords are held accountable for repairs.
“I know intimately the utter failure of city government to make sure tenants can come home expeditiously in these situations,” he said.
Ricardo Pacheco, a retired NYPD sergeant, is also on the ballot for the June primary.
Pacheco’s platform prioritizes public safety, education, small businesses seniors, the LGBTQ+ community, which he identifies with as a gay man, and, in stark contract to Krishnan, compromises to the popular 34th Avenue Open Street.
Pacheco emigrated from Nicaragua at 13, attended Hillcrest High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.
After retiring from the NYPD, his community work included serving on the PTA at his granddaughter’s school, leading his co-op’s board and the Jackson Heights Coops Alliance, which focuses on the Open Street program that has been hailed as the city’s most successful iteration.
When co-op residents came to him with complaints about the closed-off 26-block stretch, Pacheco began looking into it. He was repeatedly told it was a done deal and that if he didn’t like it, he could move.
The lack of a democratic process and feeling that they weren’t being listened to, he said, is what bothered him.
It’s not that he is against park space, he said, and is against the plans to build a casino in the Citi Field parking lot.
Another priority for Pacheco is crime, which he doesn’t feel his area electeds are addressing.
“We have a right to feel safe on our streets or in our homes, you know, in our schools,” Pacheco said.
As a former small business owner, he also seeks to support them. Pacheco owned a clothing store for a year, but when his landlord informed him that the rent would be increasing, he had to sell his inventory.
If elected, Pacheco said he would continue funding Drag Story Hour, the program in which drag artists read to kids in libraries.
Krishnan has also been a vocal supporter of the program and the target of repeated vandalism and protests of far-right groups opposing it.
“I don’t have to pretend, I am part of this community,” said Pacheco.
Drag artists in Jackson Heights, historically a home to such communities, are his friends and the bars are ones he visits, he added.
He reads the book “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish,” a play on the song “The Wheels on the Bus,” to his granddaughter.
Also on the ballot is Fatima Baryab, a St. John’s University graduate who emphasizes a failing subway system, rising crime and attacks on Asians, Muslims and LGBTQ+ on her campaign’s Facebook page.
