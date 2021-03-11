After nearly 365 days of moviegoers’ having to watch films at home or travel elsewhere in the state, the city reopened its theaters last Friday.
Things look different, to be sure. Capacity is limited to 25 percent and masks must be worn, except when eating and drinking.
Benches in the lobby at Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas, a Showcase Cinemas theater, were removed and the ticket taker was behind a partition. A cleaning man wiped down the machines where people pay for tickets and a security guard told a woman to cover her face when she stood looking at showtimes. Sanitizer was available at the entrance.
The arcade section of the theater was closed off.
The theater, which had markings on its ticket line for distancing, seemed quiet for a Friday night, though one worker at the concession stand said business had been decent.
Popcorn was handed to customers with a plastic covering over it.
Six people were at the 7:40 screening of “The Marksman,” starring Liam Neeson as a farmer living along the Arizona-Mexican border who tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a cartel.
It’s a little predictable and raises some questions like why Neeson’s character speaks so little Spanish when he’s lived for so many years on the border, but it’s enjoyable to see one of the top action movie stars on the big screen again.
Last Saturday afternoon, 17 moviegoers saw the 12:50 p.m. showing of “Boogie” at AMC Fresh Meadows 7. The 3:30 showing was sold out.
Welcome back signs on the doors greeted customers and sanitizer was available.
The theater is card only, both for purchasing tickets and concessions. The soda machine at the AMC theater used to be self-serve but now there is an employee in front of the machine with a table between him and the customer. No refills are allowed.
“It’s 25 percent capacity so it’s always going to be a little slow,” one concession worker said. “But it’s good to be back.”
As for “Boogie,” the crowd of young adults seemed to enjoy the film about a basketball phenom, played by Taylor Takahashi, living in Queens who dreams of playing in the NBA. This despite an actor in his late 20s playing a high school student and poorly edited basketball scenes.
While some of the borough’s independent theaters are still in the process of getting ready for a reopening, Main Street Cinemas in Kew Gardens Hills is back.
“This business serves as more than just a way to support my family,” owner Rudy Toolasprashad said in a press release. “Over the years, it’s also become the source of so many memories I’ve created with family and friends. I had to hold on tight. I knew my kids would have been disappointed if I didn’t.”
Tickets have to be purchased at the box office, as the theater does not have a website to buy them from.
Concessions, including popcorn, soda, candy and nachos, are sold with the worker and customer being separated by a plastic partition.
A Monday 8:20 p.m. screening of the crime drama “The Little Things” starring Denzel Washington had two people in the audience. Washington and Rami Malek look to solve a murder, possibly the doing of a creepy loner played by Jared Leto.
The film received underwhelming reviews from critics and feels like it was edited by two different people: The early scenes are clipped jarringly and the later scenes drag. There is also an ad for an Android at a T-mobile store despite the movie taking place in 1990.
More acclaimed movies might be a ways off but the ones out now can at least be viewed on the big screen, the way they were meant to be. “My staff and I can’t wait to see our regular customers again and to meet some new people too,” Toolasprashad said. “Something tells me this year’s just going to keep getting better.”
