A record-setting Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Ozone Park in April has finally been claimed.
Johnnie Taylor, 71, of Howard Beach, has won the jackpot from April 14, according to the New York Lottery.
Taylor bought the $476 million golden ticket at Liberty Beer and Convenience in Ozone Park, near where he would often take the subway.
Taylor opted to take the cash value of the annuitized prize, a lump sum payment totaling $157,288,402 after required state and federal withholding.
Taylor, who stayed mum about his win to neighbors and media, recently retired from his job as a handyman in Manhattan.
He wants to travel, buy a new home and replace his 2012 Prius with a newer model hybrid vehicle, according to a release from the New York Lottery. He also plans to donate to his local church.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Taylor told the lottery. His wife didn’t believe him either, until he showed her the numbers online.
“The New York Lottery congratulates Mr. Taylor on winning this historic jackpot, the sales for which brought millions of dollars to New York’s public schools and lottery retailers across the state,” said New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer in the release.
The Liberty Avenue convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the New York Lottery for selling the ticket.
Taylor’s prize is the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state since its launch in 2002. The previous Mega Millions win was a $437 million jackpot sold in 2019.
