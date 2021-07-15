Like many Italian enclaves around New York City, Howard Beach burst into green, white and red in response to Italy’s win in the European soccer championship last Sunday.
After Italy pulled off the victory through a one-penalty-shot lead, neighborhood residents flocked to Cross Bay Boulevard donning Italian flags and grouping along the sidewalk and in the median of the business corridor to celebrate, top.
Cars drove up and down the boulevard honking in support of the team and waving their own flags.
Nick Rotondo, a balloon artist, glorified the occasion his own way with a massive balloon installation of the tricolor flag in his yard, above.
— Max Parrott
