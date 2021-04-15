Police are looking for this man who broke a store window and reportedly took candy and cake decorations from Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale on Easter Sunday night.
He was accompanied by two children. In video of the incident, one boy appeared to use a flashlight on his cell phone to help the man see what he was doing as the suspect takes several items and hands them to the boys. Another clip showed the boys sliding down an escalator railing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
