Like their counterparts across the city, the 102nd and 106th precincts in South Queens will host National Night Out Against Crime events on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and everyone is invited.
Founded in 1984, National Night Out began as a crime-fighting tool, with citizens and police gathering together in a stance against those harming their communities.
Today, in New York City it features things such as free food, entertainment and giveaways, as well as information on many topics of interest.
It is, as the 102nd Precinct said in a flier announcing Tuesday’s celebration, “an enjoyable evening to promote community spirit as the community and the Police Department join forces to take a bite out of crime.”
The 102nd Precinct’s event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Victory Field, at the corner of Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Woodhaven.
The 106th Precinct’s event will be held in a new location, the playground area of Tudor Park, on 133rd Avenue between 81st and 82nd streets in Ozone Park. It will run from 6 to 9 p.m.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
