On May 1, Leo Cai, 15, was jumped at Real Good Playground in Rego Park by five teenagers who attacked him while hurling anti-Asian slurs.
On Monday he was back at the site, supported by his family, as state legislators announced bills aimed at averting recidivist behavior following hate crimes.
State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) announced the introduction of Senate bill S6570, which would require training or counseling for anyone convicted of a hate crime.
She was joined by Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright (D-Manhattan) who is sponsoring a companion bill, A1202, in the Assembly; along with Assemblymembers Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills).
“This would take place after someone is convicted,” Stavisky told the Chronicle.
Three people have been arrested for attacking Leo as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
“My mother gave me the courage to come back here today,” he said. “I want to be a voice.”
If passed and signed into law, the court in a hate crime case “SHALL [emphasis in the original] require as part of the sentence imposed upon a person convicted of a hate crime ... that the defendant complete a program, training session or counseling session directed at hate crime prevention and education ... ”
“Take the person who recently drew a swastika on a synagogue,” Stavisky said, suggesting the possibility of sending that person, if convicted, to the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan, which is a memorial to those murdered in the Holocaust.
Weprin and Hevesi said they were signed on as co-sponsors to Seawright’s bill.
“There’s no place for this kind of hatred in Queens,” Hevesi said. “There’s no place for it in New York City.”
Seawright, in a press release, said her district office has been the site of hate attacks.
“Education is central to promoting tolerance and respect for others and is essential to keeping our communities safe,” she said. “This legislation is key to confronting the surge of hate crimes we have witnessed in our city and state of New York.”
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) also offered support for the bills in a subsequent statement from Stavisky’s office.
“There are several components to combatting the ongoing hate and violence against Asian Americans, and that includes counseling and education, among other resources,” the congresswoman said.
“These must be part of the approach as well, and I thank Senator Stavisky and Assemblywoman Seawright for working to make that happen in New York State,” Meng added.
