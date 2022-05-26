Two area unions will be recruiting apprentices starting next month, the state Department of Labor said last Friday.
Boilermakers Local 5 is seeking just five people during a recruitment that will run from June 20 through May 15 of next year. Applications may be obtained from the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 5, Zone 5, at 24 Van Siclen Ave. in Floral Park, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period.
The JATC for Laborers Local Union 731 is starting a little later but seeks 10 times as many people, holding a recruitment for 50 skilled construction craft laborer apprentices from June 27 through July 8. Applications will be available online at recruitment.local731.com from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Once 500 have been given out, the recruitment will end.
Detailed requirements for both recruitments, and others, may be found online at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview. For questions, contact Local 5 at (516) 326-2500 and Local 731 at (718) 752-9860.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
