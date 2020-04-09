The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is distributing nearly 250,000 N95 face masks to bus and train operators and other transit employees, the agency announced Sunday.
The MTA has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, with at least eight employees dying of COVID-19 in the span of a week, from bus drivers to a mechanic and a subway station cleaner.
“We continue to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of the 74,000 of hardworking men and women who are keeping New York moving through this difficult time,” MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said in a press release announcing the mask distribution. “The MTA will be distributing N95 masks to our heroic workforce and masks will be cleaned and reused. Transit workers are among the heroes of this pandemic and this personal protective equipment will help keep them safe as they perform their essential work. We are also strongly recommending that all essential employees – healthcare workers, first responders and others – who travel with us and use public transportation during this pandemic cover their nose and mouth. Customers should also follow social distancing guidelines to help protect and keep each other healthy.”
The agency said 159,000 masks will go to New York City Transit; 40,429 to the Long Island Rail Road; 36,357 to Metro-North; and 12,429 to Bridges and Tunnels. That comes out to 248,215 all together.
“This is great news for our Bus Operators, Train Operators, Train Conductors and all the other Local 100 members who are keeping the buses and trains moving,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said in the MTA’s release. “They are true blue-collar heroes.”
Gov. Cuomo praised the MTA’s rank and file in his April 3 news briefing on the virus.
“We have TWU workers, transit workers, who have a very high rate of illness and who, by the way, are doing heroic work, and I want to thank them very much,” Cuomo said. “John Samuelsen, the transit workers union: To run those trains, to run those buses every day — talk about social distancing, you’re a bus driver, right, it’s hard to social distance. You’re a train conductor, pulling into stations all across the city. So these — they’re doing heroic work.”
Foye also had spoken about the masks and other protective equipment in a March 2 interview with Larry Mullins on 1010 WINS radio.
“Since March 1, we’ve distributed 3.2 million gloves to MTA workers, 240,000 masks,” Foye said, according to a transcript provided by the agency. “This week, we distributed 75,000 masks; the week ends for this purpose on Friday tomorrow. And next week, we’ll distribute an additional 100,000 masks to bus operators, train operators, conductors, and people whether they’re customer facing or whether they’re doing the cleaning work. We’re going to continue that distribution of gloves in masses.”
Foye, who himself was diagnosed with the virus, told Mullins he feels fine but that “this is not about me.”
“Seven hundred forty-four of my colleagues have tested positive throughout the MTA; some of them are struggling,” he said. “And our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues at the MTA who are performing unbelievably heroic service in terms of moving first responders and essential employees to and from work, healthcare professionals, utility workers, transit workers, people working in supermarkets and pharmacies, and the MTA family is really rising to the occasion.”
