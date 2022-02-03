The most important day in the Chinese calendar, Feb. 1, may have passed but Lunar New Year celebrations continue.
The key holiday, which is celebrated by millions of Asian Americans every year, may also be commemorated as a federal holiday, thanks to a bill introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing).
The new measure would make Lunar New Year the 12th federal holiday in the United States.
The bill has 44 co-sponsors so far.
Meng also reintroduced a House resolution that would recognize the cultural and historical significance of Lunar New Year.
She has worked to introduce resolutions in the past to recognize the holiday’s significance.
Meng was instrumental in getting New York City public schools to close for the holiday.
“For Asian Americans, Lunar New Year is an incredibly important, festive and deeply traditional holiday,” Meng said in a statement. “It’s the most significant time of year for the Asian American community, and is celebrated in the U.S. and across the globe.”
“With Asian Americans being the fastest growing population in our country, and with the popularity of the holiday continuing to grow, it makes sense to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday,” she continued.
The bill’s prospects are unclear but she told The Washington Post that she has not yet received pushback.
In addition to celebrating a potential federal holiday, events in Queens are continuing to celebrate the new year.
The Queens Botanical Garden is holding a Lunar New Year Celebration event on Saturday. It is free and will be held outdoors.
The Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce is having a Lunar New Year Parade on Saturday, as well.
The Lewis Latimer House Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year Tinker Festival in collaboration with the artist group Chinese Theater Works. There will be shadow puppet performances and workshops to make them.
