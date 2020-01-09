Happy and healthy

A 13-month-old is smiling and jolly once again after two officers from the 111th Precinct rescued him from cardiac arrest on Friday, Dec. 27.

Just past noon, Officers Lauren Creighton and Michael Ippolito responded to an ambulance case radio run. Upon arriving at Cross Island Parkway and Northern Boulevard, they found that an unconscious infant had gone into cardiac arrest. Ippolito secured the infant’s airway and began to administer air through an air bag attached to the infant’s tracheostomy tube, which caused the infant to regain consciousness.

EMS arrived on scene and took over the administration of medical aid. The infant, whom the NYPD referred to on Twitter as Ayden, was transported to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he is reportedly in healthy condition.