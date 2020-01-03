  • January 3, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Happier holidays, safer streets

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am | Updated: 1:41 pm, Thu Jan 2, 2020.

Happier holidays, safer streets 0 comments

Officers from the NYPD’s 113th Precinct, Patrol Borough Queens South and representatives of the Queens District Attorney’s Office here display 28 handguns and rifles that were taken off the streets during a gun buyback program held in Jamaica on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The buyback took place at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church on Smith Street. All those participating received a $200 gift card for each functioning handgun and $25 for a rifle, shotgun or air gun.

QueensChronicle.com

More about

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am. Updated: 1:41 pm. ,

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]