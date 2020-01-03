Happier holidays, safer streets

NYPD Photo / twitter
Officers from the NYPD’s 113th Precinct, Patrol Borough Queens South and representatives of the Queens District Attorney’s Office here display 28 handguns and rifles that were taken off the streets during a gun buyback program held in Jamaica on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The buyback took place at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church on Smith Street. All those participating received a $200 gift card for each functioning handgun and $25 for a rifle, shotgun or air gun.
