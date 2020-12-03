Calling all artists — submit an application for a chance to exhibit your work in the Bayside Historical Society’s 20th Annual Winter Art Show.
The show, slated for the entire month of February, will be held virtually this year.
Artists are asked to submit photographs of their work to be considered, and are asked to do so by Jan. 10.
Submissions are open to any artist over the age of 17 who creates original two-dimensional works in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, digital or multimedia photography; or three-dimensional works in stone, metal, ceramic, fiber, wood, etc. Video submissions, however, will not be considered.
Artists must either reside, work or attend school in Queens. Submitted work must have been created within the past five years and may not have been previously exhibited at the Castle.
For more information on the virtual gallery or to download the registration form, visit baysidehistorical.org/ bhs-winter-art-show, email info@baysidehistorical.org, or call (718) 352-1548.
