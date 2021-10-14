A father and son team are bringing the fright to Little Neck early this Halloween season.
Cameron Gutmann and his father, Steve, have been turning their 63rd Avenue and 252nd Street Deepdale home into a haunted house for six years, and it has become a destination for all in the neighborhood.
“Halloween, Halloween, Halloween. That’s our tagline,” said Cameron, a recent graduate from the World Journalism Preparatory School and Nassau Community College freshman.
The decorations had started off mildly, but the passion project continued to grow over the years. Each year, the duo introduce a handful of new, life-size electronic monsters to frighten passersby. This year, Cameron and Steve have outgrown their own lawn space and have encroached onto their next door neighbors’, with their permission and support, of course.
“The first year we got one prop, then the next year we got two more props and as you can see now it’s getting a little out of hand but it’s fun and the neighborhood kids line around the block for it,” said Steve.
This year, the main attraction could be the 20-foot tall pumpkin skeleton blocking the front door or the demented clown wielding a bloody hammer. Or, the attraction is just the fact that Halloween is back and much, much bigger than last year.
The pair saw a significant drop in trick-or-treaters because of Covid-19, but were determined to make the holiday special somehow. They put out all the decorations as usual, but had to refrain some certain aspects of their yearly fun. Steve, for example, wasn’t able to dress up in a Chainsaw Massacre-esque costume posing as one of the animatronic monsters in order to scare unsuspecting trick-or-treaters.
Instead, Steve created a “candy chute” out of cardboard so that he could slide candy to trick-or-treaters without compromising 6-foot distance standards.
The Gutmanns’ passion for Halloween isn’t just an October obsession — Cameron said he spends months ahead of time planning how he’ll arrange the props or what he’ll dress up as. This year, he’s considering Freddy Krueger.
The annual Halloween extravaganza began in 2015, the same year Cameron started his YouTube channel dedicated to everything spooky and haunted. He also works at Spirit Halloween.
“I always advertise their [fundraiser] and I ask people if they’d like to donate to Spirit of Children,” said Cameron, referring to the chain’s charity partnership with area hospitals child life departments.
The Gutmann’s began putting out this year’s display in September, and will have the showstopping monsters out every weekend until Halloween, but Oct. 31 is when the real show will start. Visitors can expect fog, music, lights, plenty of candy and a little bit of fright, Steven said.
Though spooky, the event is entirely kid-friendly, they clarified.
“I not only want you to celebrate Halloween but also experience Halloween and that’s here at Deepdale Halloween display ... Without the help from my dad none of this would have been possible,” Cameron said.
