Five months after floods from the remnants of Hurricane Ida ravaged the New York Hall of Science, the science center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park reopened to visitors last weekend.
A large section of the museum remains under construction but, without fanfare, officials put out word late last week that most of the center would be open again on Saturday.
“Not bad for two days’ notice,” said Margaret Honey, president of the museum, after learning that about 800 visitors — the vast majority of them young kids, the museum’s favored demographic — showed up the first day.
“It’s great to see people back in the building again.”
The Hall of Science has been shuttered for all but two months of the last two years — first, by the pandemic and then the disastrous flood.
On the night of Sept. 1, Ida dumped 10 inches of rain on parts of Queens in under an hour. Eleven people here were killed.
The violent stormwaters broke through the floor-to-ceiling windows on the museum’s facade, then rushed through the lobby to the building’s lowest point — the rotunda at the bottom of the main pavilion, a full story below street level.
The deluge poured down the staircases and filled the rotunda, like a bathtub, with 3 feet of water.
A third of the museum’s exhibitions and nearly all its administrative offices were utterly destroyed.
Honey estimates the repair costs at $13 million, most of which will be paid for by insurance money, grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and donations from the museum’s league of regular contributors.
“We’re not going to do everything at one time,” said Honey. “It’s going to happen in phases.
“What we had to repair so far is minor in the scheme of things — Sheetrock, paint, electrical,” she said
“Rebuilding the lower central pavilion, that’s a much bigger project.”
This week, about 60 percent of the museum has been reopened to visitors.
The sections that have been restored — including a hugely popular playroom for preschoolers and the interactive Mars-rover station — are in the museum’s newer section.
Running was the preferred speed for most kids after getting past a guard checking for proof of vaccination and a young man taking tickets.
The exhibition that had just been opened at the time of the flood, “The Happiness Experiment” about the neuroscience of joy, has been remounted just as it was.
“This was a bummer, it’s been closed for so long,” said Sofya Kulik, a mother of two from Rego Park.
“This is a mile away from home,” she said, as her children, Dan, 4, and Maya, 2, romped through the happiness exhibit.
“We’re members and we came here all the time. For the kids, this was tough.”
“It’s our first time,” said Jun Ye, mother of 2-year-old Hunter, a playgroup friend of Dan and Maya.
“We used to trek to Manhattan. Didn’t know this was here.”
The calamity of pandemic restrictions has hit just about every big public institution in Queens hard. But the Hall of Science seems to have been especially snake bitten.
The science center was shut down for 16 months after Covid in March 2020, an unusually long stretch. By comparison, the American Museum of Natural History and Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan were closed for only six months.
Class trips have traditionally made up about a third of the science center’s half a million annual visitors. When city schools closed, the yellow buses stopped coming.
Early on, members told the museum they would hold off bringing their kids back until a vaccine was widely available, according to Brian Avenius, the museum’s head of marketing.
For a place pitched at youngsters, the museum had to be a bit more heedful than others, he said,
Finally, the Hall of Science reopened full-time last July 2. Seven weeks later, the heavens opened up. Literally.
The morning after the Ida storm, staffers were dispatched to Home Depot to buy pumps and rubber wading boots, Honey recalled.
“We wore those boots for weeks,” she said. “Weeks.”
“It was heartbreaking,” said Avenius.
Because only a portion of the museum is open, officials were reluctant to announce the reopening widely.
Emails were sent out only to members and a media list, Avenius said. “It’s a little like a soft opening.”
“Too much of the museum is offline right now to go big,” said Honey. “It was the loyalists and regulars who came today.”
The north pavilion — part of the original building constructed for the 1964 New York World’s Fair — will take another six months or so to restore, officials estimate.
Until then, visitors can take a short detour and view the progress from a window above the pavilion floor.
