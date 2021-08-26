Funds. That is what the people of Haiti need now more than ever, said elected officials and nonprofit leaders at a candlelight vigil held last week in Queens Village after the island nation was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14. Not thoughts and prayers, not pity or a government takeover by Western countries disguised as charity.
Following the July 7 assassination of Haiti’s then president, Jovenel Moïse, all ports in the Caribbean country ceased operations.
Instead of simply collecting items to be sent to Haiti once the ports open up, the elected officials and nonprofit leaders want residents here to support the people with their dollars by giving to reputable charities that are on the ground on the island and providing resources to family members here in the U.S.
“I’m not into the poor Haiti model,” said Elsie Saint-Louis, the executive director of Haitian-Americans United for Progress, a nonprofit that has supported Haitian-Americans and other people of the Caribbean for 46 years. “I think one of the things people need to remember is that things happened everywhere. These are unfortunate, these were man-made and these were natural disasters.”
Haitians are a resilient people, but now they need help in a way that is substantive, more than they got in 2010, when the country was leveled by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake.
In 2015, NBC News reported that the international community raised $13 billion for that previous crisis but most of the donated dollars went to foreign contractors instead of the Haitian government or local community-based organizations. That same year, NPR reported that the American Red Cross raised $500 million, but only six houses were built on the island. ARC’s original goal was 700 homes.
Also, nearly 800,000 Haitians were infected by cholera from U.N. peacekeepers from Nepal, which resulted in approximately 9,000 deaths, according to the AP.
“Haiti needs people to support it,” said Saint-Louis. “Not to come and take over. We do not get to tell the people of Haiti what they need, we need to speak to them and ask them what their needs are ... As far as people collecting things— and I’m all for people collecting things — donate dollars. Right now, by the time the ports are open, it will be months and those people need water.”
While the island is in ruins, the main source of recovery is going to be access to certain items, according to Saint-Louis.
“HAUP was able to deliver water to hurting parts directly,” she said. “There is water in Haiti. There is food in Haiti. There is clothing in Haiti. So when you donate dollars to people on the ground, donate to organizations in the south like Capracare.”
Capracare Haiti, Ayiti Community Trust, Hope for Haiti and Partners in Help were four of the reputable organizations recognized by the Mayor’s Fund, a nonprofit organization working with 50 city agencies and offices, 300 institutional funders and 100 community-based partners.
“To be chosen as one of four reputable organizations to do relief work in Haiti ... I feel really humbled by that,” said Jean Pierre-Louis, the president of Capracare. “In 2010, when the earthquake happened, Capracare was nine months old. Yet we responded to the disaster of 2010.”
Despite not receiving any funds from the billions that were raised in the 2010s, Capracare was still helping people on the ground even during the cholera outbreak.
“Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Matthew, Chikungunya — a mosquito-born illness — Pays Lock 2018, Pays Lock 2019 — the country shutdown,” were some of the many crises that Capracare was present for to help Haiti, said Pierre-Louis. “All that to say that Capracare has been doing the work on an ongoing basis. We are not a pop-up organization.”
The organization operates Monday to Friday and conducts youth programs over the weekend.
“We have doctors and nurses running healthcare, we have a mental health program, a prevention program, we have a youth leadership program and professional development program,” said Pierre-Louis. “By 12:30 p.m., my nurses, my doctors were coming back to the office to begin working. Mind you— some of them were also hurt. Leg injuries, scratches, nothing major, but they were bruised too. They were shocked. They were traumatized ... We have the leadership, we have the team, but what we need is support. Financial support.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he is fighting to get a new round of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians.
TPS is a nonpermanent immigrant status that allows nationals of other countries to stay in the U.S. to live, work and go to school during times of war, escaped gang violence or natural disasters, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“I represent the largest Haitian diaspora in the world,” said Schumer. “In this hour of need, I stand ready to do everything as majority leader to help. I’ve already spoken to the president’s team and said we need to get everything there.”
Schumer said he advocated for money, blankets, medical aid, food, assistance for search and rescue and emergency shelter when in talks with President Biden.
One of Schumer’s Haitian constituents is Sabine French, a community leader from Cambria Heights, also known as Little Haiti in Queens. She was touched by the outpouring of love by people from The World’s Borough and cried during the vigil.
“This truly warms my heart,” said French. “When you are Haitian and you are from Queens, you often go to Brooklyn for support. Being here in my own community and to know that we have support and a voice means so much.”
Haitian immigrants make up 3 percent of the city’s population, and the second-largest group of émigrés in the Big Apple resides in Queens (31,000). Only Brooklyn (45,705) has more Haitian immigrants. There is a population of 84,334 throughout the city, according to the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
French believes it’s important to fund nonprofits from Haiti because of the language barrier. Creole and French are spoken on the island.
“English is not their first language,” said French so outside charities “do not speak the language.”
Fafaot Behar, a Haitian immigrant who attended the gathering, recalled being in Haiti in 2010 to the Queens Chronicle.
“I was overwhelmed,” said Behar, who was on vacation at the time. “My uncle went to the supermarket, it collapsed on him and we never recovered his body even today.”
To relay to her mother in New York that she was safe, Behar drove around the island for six hours to get reception on her cell phone. She had to allow herself to become numb to eventually fight her way back home.
“I had a fear of blood,” said Behar. “I tried to find my uncle ... I would see a hand, a foot or a head. It was pieces of people that you were getting. That was the most horrifying scene that you would get over there.”
After six weeks of failing to find her uncle, Behar drove to the Dominican Republic and took a plane home.
“It wasn’t my time,” said Behar, whose family is fine and is on the island helping with relief efforts.
Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), “a child of Haiti,” became emotional at the vigil too.
“It’s not about the tragedy, but it’s what we do with it,” said Vanel. “I’m very encouraged to see how we are getting together and how we are trying to do better than what we did in 2010.”
Working with Haiti should be about strengthening the country, according to Vanel.
“It’s not about charity, it’s about rebuilding and rebuilding better,” added Vanel.
Vanel is working with Haitian elected officials statewide and nationwide to identify more trustworthy organizations in the island country and the U.S. like HAUP to aid in its recovery.
Borough Hall, located in Kew Gardens at 120-55 Queens Blvd., is accepting donations of items 24/7 for when the ports do open.
“Everyone speaks of the tragedy,” said Behar. “But there was bravery too. People were injured and still helping one another.”
